MOULTRIE, Ga. - Colquitt County School System continues success in food insecurity program.
One of the many programs making a difference is the Weekend Snack Bag initiative funded by grants and local support.
The Weekend Snack Bag initiative has been in place for over ten years. Students identified by school social workers as experiencing food insecurities receive a book bag that contains healthy snacks and drinks to supplement their meals over the weekend.
Grant funds acquired from the national “No Kid Hungry” program and many community churches have helped make this worthy endeavor possible. The following churches in the community partner with the school system:
Christian Life Center
Cool Springs Free Will Baptist Church
First Baptist Doerun
First Baptist Moultrie
First Presbyterian Moultrie
Oakdale Baptist
Pine Grove Baptist
Rose of Sharon Doerun Church of God
St Mark’s Anglican Church
Trinity Baptist Church
Willow Grove Word of Faith Church
St. Marks Anglican Church was recognized by the Colquitt County Board of Education as a “Packer Business Partner” for R.B. Wright Elementary School. St. Marks has partnered with R.B. Wright to provided the Weekend Snack Bags since the initiative’s inception.
For more information on the Colquitt County School System’s Weekend Snack Bag initiative, contact Denise Pope at 229-890-6200 ext 15004, and for more information on the “No Kid Hungry” program, visit nokidhungry.org.
