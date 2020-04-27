MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Colquitt County School System is enrolling new students for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.
While offices remain closed, parents have two options for enrolling their children, the school system said in a press release Monday.
At each school and the central office, a large blue plastic tub will be placed outside the main entrance of the building. In the plastic tubs are enrollment packets in pre-addressed, stamped envelopes. All new students in grades K-12 can use the enrollment packet; families should fill out only one per family if there are multiple students. Please note there is a different enrollment packet marked Pre-K for students entering school for the first time. Copies, scans, or pictures of required documentation may be mailed back to the district in the pre-addressed envelope or emailed to enrollment@colquitt.k12.ga.us.
Also, the district website will have a link to enrollment forms if the family would prefer to print and return the enrollment packet. Forms and copies, scans, or pictures of required documentation may be mailed back to the district (Central Enrollment, 710 Lane Street, Moultrie GA 31768) or emailed to enrollment@colquitt.k12.ga.us.
Upon receipt, district staff will process the information and contact families with next steps and plans for visiting their child’s new school when possible.
Click to access the enrollment packet: http://colquitt.k12.ga.us/Portals/Colquitt/District/docs/1920%20files/Central%20Enrollment%202020-2021.pdf?ver=2020-04-27-130653-673.
