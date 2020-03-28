MOULTRIE, Ga. — Seventh Avenue Southwest was filled up on both sides as cars lined the roads leading to Willie J. Williams Middle School earlier this week. Families across Colquitt County were waiting to pick up meals as the school system unveiled Phase 2 of its meal contingency plan.
The school system began Phase 2 at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, having families pick up 10 meals — five breakfasts and five lunches — in an effort to feed kids for yet another week.
School Nutrition Director Monica Griner said they ended up serving 16,000 meals that day.
“We were very pleased with the amount of food that we were able to circulate into our community — to our children,” Griner said.
And because of this, there’s a plan in place to do it again.
With Gov. Brian Kemp announcing Georgia’s K-12 public schools to remain closed through April 24, the meal contingency plan needs an update. There won’t be a Phase 3, however.
It’ll just be “Phase 2, Round 2,” Griner said.
“We’re not changing our approach any,” Griner said. “We will feed again next Wednesday, which is April 1.”
The school system is making one adjustment in starting at noon instead of 1 p.m. The second distribution of the day will remain from 5 p.m.-6 p.m.
All other rules still apply, which include students being present to receive the meals, only picking them up once that day and only being provided to students 18 and younger.
Students will not need anything to confirm their identification.
Griner also said the United States Department of Agriculture and the state department advised the school system to continue the multiple meal plan as it cuts back on travel and exposure.
“Colquitt County is trying to be very mindful of all areas and logistics involved in this process,” she said. “It’s huge. It is different from our normal, daily tasks, but we are following all safety measures outlined for us to do.”
It’s all about doing everything they can to keep their students fed and keep everyone safe.
Before Phase 1 began, the school system had a warehouse full of food that it gave out in-part during that first phase. Griner said they don’t have as much food as before and are beginning to use up the cold inventory.
This is because of the focus on cold meals.
“Cold meals are the only things being recommended to send out because hot meals require entirely different safety precautions and guidelines,” she said. “Yes, our cold items are beginning to dwindle down, but when we see that we’re beginning to run out of inventory, then we will meet.”
Griner said the school system is working on a week-to-week basis to monitor its students’ needs and news surrounding COVID-19. She said they miss their students dearly.
“The teachers, staff, the administration — we’re ready for our students to be able to return to us,” she said. “We’re praying for them to be healthy, we’re praying for their families to be healthy, but it just works a whole lot better when we’re all together.”
