MOULTRIE, Ga. — Shavicka King, third-grade teacher, and Steve Austin, special education teacher for grades three, four and five, are excited for the upcoming 2022-23 academic year. They met with their students from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Okapilco Elementary School Open House.
Classes start Wednesday morning for Colquitt County public school students, and all of the county's schools held open house events on Monday. Colquitt County High School also hosted rising 10th graders on Thursday to introduce them to the school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.