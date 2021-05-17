MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County School System announced Monday two new assistant principals.
Pamela Heidelberg will become assistant principal of Charlie A. Gray Junior High School on July 1, and Jebb Cato will become assistant principal at Doerun Elementary on July 26.
Heidelberg has been school counselor at C.A. Gray since August 2008, and lead counselor since 2014. Prior to that, she was graduation coach for a year at Willie J. Williams Middle School (2007-08), school counselor at Doerun Elementary/REACH (2006-07) and the school system’s parent involvement coordinator (2005-06).
“Mrs. Pamela Heidelberg proved to be a phenomenal school counselor by working to serve numerous schools within the district,” C.A. Gray Principal Dr. Fred Smith said. “She has focused and dedicated her time and energy to supporting students and educating parents to be equipped for the challenges they face each day in and out of school while preparing for a better tomorrow. As an assistant principal here at Charlie A. Gray Junior High School, I’m confident that she will provide even further outreach of support to our school community that encompasses quality teaching and learning, as well!”
Heidelberg received a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice and a Master of Science in counseling, both from Alabama State University, and a specialist degree in educational leadership from Valdosta State University.
Heidelberg shared, “It’s never been about the role, but about the goal to equip all students with strategies for the successful transition beyond the junior high level.”
Heidelberg and her husband Gerald have two children, Makenzie and Madison.
Cato comes to Doerun after seven years teaching at J.M. Odom Elementary School (2014-21). Simultaneously, he’s worked as a teacher at the Migrant Summer School/Afterschool (2018-21) and as an adult education teacher at Southern Regional Technical College (2019-20).
He received an Associate of Science degree from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College; a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science, both in early childhood education and both from Georgia Southwestern State University; and a specialist degree in educational leadership from Valdosta State University.
Doerun Elementary School Principal Kati Stephen shared, “We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Cato as assistant principal at Doerun Elementary. He brings a shared vision for student success as well as knowledge and experiences in curriculum and leadership. Mr. Cato’s passion for creating a successful experience for all students will be a great asset to all stakeholders. I am confident that we will work as a team to see Doerun Elementary succeed in every way!”
Cato shared, “I am grateful and deeply honored to accept this position as assistant principal at Doerun Elementary School. God has blessed me with the opportunity to work alongside some amazing students, parents, teachers, and administrators. Through these experiences, I have gained knowledge that has prepared me for this new role. I am excited about this new opportunity, and I am passionate about serving our students, parents, teachers, and community to help create a successful experience for our students. I look forward to meeting the wonderful students and families of Doerun Elementary School.”
Cato is married to his wife, Kaydee.
