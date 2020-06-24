MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County School System is on track to have a laptop computer for every student in grades 2-12 this fall, the assistant superintendent for curriculum told the county Board of Education on Monday.
The board approved the purchase of 1,230 Chromebooks during the meeting, at a cost of $319,790. The money came from an L4GA Technology Grant that the system first received in 2018, according to Assistant Superintendent Marnie Kirkland.
The computers will be divided among Willie J. Williams Middle School (330 Chromebooks), C.A. Gray (330), the Achievement Center (60) and Colquitt County High School (510).
Kirkland said another 1,366 computers will be purchased under the federal CARES Act. Once that happens, the system will have a Chromebook for each student in grades 2-12. They’re expected to arrive this month or in July.
“They’ll be ready to deploy as soon as we get them here and teach all the teachers,” she said.
The purchases are in addition to a grant announced last month that provided Chromebooks for all students at Okapilco Elementary School. The system already had some other computers as well.
The school system is also investing in mobile hotspots — devices that can attach to a computer to provide internet service in areas that don’t have it. Some Colquitt County students are hampered by a lack of internet coverage, while others don’t have the financial resources to subscribe even where it’s offered.
The addition of computers became a big issue when schools closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Students were suddenly denied in-person classes, so the school system had to arrange online learning opportunities. Many students didn’t have the equipment they needed.
Because of uncertainty about reopening schools in August, the school system must prepare for normal classes, online classes and a combination of the two without knowing which version it will actually use until the health situation is clearer.
Kirkland said up to 3,000 students participated in online classes every day, Monday-Thursday, after schools closed. More than 2,000 recorded lessons are still available on the system’s website, she said.
“Teaching and learning were still going on at all levels,” she told the board.
As part of the planning for next year, the school system has made available surveys for both employees and parents about their concerns regarding classes during the coronavirus pandemic. So far, 657 employees and 1,469 parents have responded, she said, and the surveys are still available on the school system’s website.
Once school starts, she said, teachers will regularly interact with students online even if in-person classes resume. That way everyone will be accustomed to that format in case the schools must close again due to a “second wave” of the virus.
Meanwhile, the system also has other resources, such as cell phone videos and printed materials, to serve the needs of students who can’t access the lessons online.
“We’ll do whatever it takes to fill that need,” she said.
School Superintendent Doug Howell updated the board on the plans for an in-person graduation July 18 and for reopening the schools in early August: Teachers are scheduled to report on Aug. 3 and students on Aug. 10. School officials are in contact with health officials as they continue to try to determine the best way to teach students with eyes on their health, their learning, sanitation of the facilities, and food services.
“As soon as we know something for sure we will be putting it out — hopefully in early July,” Howell said.
