MOULTRIE, Ga. — The open house schedule for Colquitt County Schools for the 2021-2022 School Year has been set.
Superintendent Ben Wiggins remarked, “We are looking forward to welcoming our students and families to Open House on each of our campuses. This is a time-honored tradition of Colquitt County Schools which signifies the exciting beginning of a new school year.”
Students will return to school on Monday, Aug. 9.
Tenth graders are invited to open house at Colquitt County High School 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4.
Most other grades will have open house on Thursday, Aug. 5:
• Pre-K through fifth grade, 5-7 p.m. at each respective elementary school.
• Sixth and seventh grades, 3-6 p.m. at Willie J. Williams Middle School.
• Eighth and ninth grades, 3-6 p.m. at C.A. Gray Junior High School.
• Eleventh and 12th grades, 4-6 p.m. at CCHS.
• GEAR Gifted Center, 4-7 p.m.
• Horizons at Vereen, 3-5 p.m.
Students at the Achievement Center will hold open house 5-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, and will begin classes on Wednesday, Aug. 11.
While students are not required to buy school supplies, many parents want to purchase some items. If parents choose to purchase, the recommended items include:
- Pencils and/or simple ballpoint pens (black ink).
- Pencil/pen pouch.
- Notebook paper.
- Pocket folders.
- Some type of 3-ring binder (grades 3-12).
If a student disregards reasonable care and use of school supplies provided by the school system, the parent of the student will be notified, and all school supplies for the remainder of the school year shall be the responsibility of the parent, the school system said.
Parents are encouraged to attend Open House to meet their child(ren)’s teachers. Transportation officials will be on hand at all schools to assist with bus routes. Please be reminded Colquitt County Schools are a part of the Community Eligibility Provision; therefore, all student meals at all school sites will be available at no charge.
Refer to http://www.colquitt.k12.ga.us for a current system calendar of events. Also, each school has a calendar on its website with upcoming events.
