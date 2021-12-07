MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County School District reported its first COVID-19 case since the second week of November in the weekly report posted Monday.
The school district regularly provides COVID statistics on its website, www.colquitt.k12.ga.us. These weekly updates outline the total students and staff, positive students and staff as well as the overall positive percentage. Each posting date represents the previous week’s stats.
The month of November began with nine positive students and three positive staff members, according to the Nov. 1 weekly update report. The statistics are not broken down into age groups or employee classifications.
In the first full week of November, four students and one staff member were reported positive, according to the Nov. 8 update. Nov. 15th’s update saw the only increase in numbers as five students and staff, respectively were reported to have COVID, according to the reports.
The weeks of Nov. 15 to 19 and Nov. 22 to 26 were combined into one report that was released on Nov. 29, according to Colquitt County School District chief communications coordinator Angela Hobby. This was due to the weeklong Thanksgiving holiday break, Nov. 22-26.
During that two-week period, no COVID cases were reported.
This was the case until the most recent update which was published on Dec. 6. One student was confirmed positive.
This is a major improvement from the statistics of last year. According to the Dec. 11, 2020 weekly update, there were 13 positive students and four positive staff members. The report also stated there were 345 quarantined students as well as 37 quarantined staff members. The school district no longer publishes quarantine statistics.
Colquitt County Superintendent Ben Wiggins stated that continued use of “suggested healthy practices” has contributed to the success.
“We continue to do deep and increased cleaning at all schools,” Wiggins said on Monday. “We feel there is also still an increased personal adherence to suggested healthy practices such as frequent hand washing and covering of the mouth when coughing or sneezing.”
Wiggins further stated that the numbers showcase the Colquitt County community, communication with parents and continued face-to-face instruction.
“These numbers are reflective of the community to an extent,” he said, “but also we’d like to think we have been very diligent in communicating with parents, staff and teachers about staying home if sick — whether that is the flu or COVID…
“We are excited to be able to offer face-to-face learning for the students of Colquitt County School District. It is extremely beneficial to the student both academically and mentally for them to be in as normal of a classroom and school environment as possible.”
Although the school district has only reported the one student, the Georgia Department of Public Health has reported seven new cases for the ages of 5-17 in the time period of 11/19 to 12/03. These statistics are reported in a 14-day period with the most recent one published on Dec. 4. During that two-week period, surrounding counties have reported varying numbers for the same age group. Worth County was the only county in the list to report any COVID cases between the ages of 18-23, according to the GaDPH’s School Aged Surveillance Report for the respective counties.
Wiggins stated that differences in the state’s and school district’s statistics can arise for many reasons.
“Those cases include all kids in that range and they may not be attending a school in the district. That may be homeschooled, in an online school, attending out of district or attending a private school,” he said.
He further stated other factors that are not frequently presented in Colquitt’s or other systems affect numbers in Colquitt County. These factors include parents’ and students’ travel, school activities in other communities and things such as “shopping and leisure.”
“We are in communication with our surrounding school districts and monitor their reported cases along with those of their communities,” he said. “We have and will continue this practice as we know that there is a lot of travel between communities: Parents employed in different communities, school activities involving other schools and general interaction between all our surrounding communities.”
While numbers are ideal for the school district now, medical professionals expect another “spike” in numbers with major holidays like Christmas and New Year’s approaching.
According to Colquitt Regional Medical Officer Dr. Michael Brown, the southwest region of Georgia has experienced a “low prevalence of COVID-19 over the last two months.”
The first surge occurred in the beginning of the school year when cases at Willie J. Williams Middle and C. A. Gray Junior High prompted a schedule change for students. At the time there were 167 students and 37 staff reported positive, according to the Aug. 20 weekly update.
Wiggins stated that the school district is preparing for a spike in cases and has maintained they are continuously working with medical professionals in preparation.
“We follow the same information and guidance that GaDPH and other medical professionals provide. Patterns have shown a spike in cases after holidays and we will continue to monitor our case reports daily as we have done since the beginning of the school year. We will address any increases as they appear,” Wiggins said.
Brown has echoed this statement stating, “Our healthcare organization remains vigilant to ensure that we are providing the best care for our patients and our community.”
