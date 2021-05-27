MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County School Nutrition Department will offer the Seamless Summer Feeding Program to all children in Colquitt County 18 years of age and younger.
The feeding program will begin next week and continue through June 25.
Two meals per day will be offered, according to a press release from the school system. Breakfast will be served 7:30-8 a.m., and lunch will be served 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
The school system will offer two walk-on sites, Cox Elementary School at 1275 11th Ave. S.E. and C.A. Gray Junior High School, 812 11th Ave. N.W.
Meals will be available June 2 and 3 at C.A. Gray only. They’ll be available Monday-Friday, June 7-25, at both locations, the school system said.
