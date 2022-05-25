MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County School Nutrition Department will offer the Seamless Summer Feeding Program to all children in Colquitt County 18 years of age and younger during the months of June.
Two meals per day will be offered, Monday-Thursday, June 6-30. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m. Lunch will be served 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Look for signs at the entrances of the following walk-on sites:
• Sunset Elementary School, 698 U.S. Hwy. 319 S. Use the cafeteria entrance off Highway 319.
• Willie J. Williams Middle School, Stadium Drive. Use the cafeteria entrance.
• C.A. Gray Jr. High School, 812 11th Ave. N.W. Use cafeteria entrance facing MLK Jr. Drive.
