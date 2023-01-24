MOULTRIE, Ga. — Willie J. Williams Middle School recently announced the winners of its science fair.

The sixth-grade grand champion was Emily Holmes, and the reserve champion was Henry Webb.

The seventh-grade grand champion was Divya Patel, the reserve champion was Ella Weisbrod, and an honorable mention was presented to Macie Phan.

Sixth-grade winners by category include:

Behavioral and Social Science

3rd place — Samantha Vega.

2nd place — Elisabeth Bennett.

1st place — Sophie Lane.

Biochemistry

1st place — John Parker Harrison.

Biomedical and Health Science

3rd place tie — Brenna Laughter and Shayla Giang.

2nd place tie — Brady Dekle and Anniston Wages.

1st place — Henry Webb.

Chemistry

3rd place tie — Yovanya Blake and Joselyn Juarez.

2nd place tie — Hayden Butterfield and Reese Medders.

1st place — Riley Norman.

Earth and Environmental Science

3rd place — MaKayla Rodriguez.

2nd place — Addison Smith.

1st place — Emily Holmes.

Energy: Sustainable Materials

1st place — Melissa Cruz.

Engineering Mechanics

3rd place — Grace Santos.

2nd place — Matthew McKey.

1st place — Jax Hart.

Mathematics

1st place — Samuel Brown.

Microbiology

3rd place — Emma Bailey.

2nd place — Sha’Riya Haynes.

1st place — Jazmin Lopez.

Physics

3rd place — Trotter Tomlinson.

2nd place tie — Cynthia Torres and Ayushi Patel.

1st place — Bailey Bowen.

Plant Science

3rd place tie — Shayla Gonzales and Allie Cannon.

2nd place — Evan Hamm.

1st place — Carley Jackson.

Zoology

2nd place — Raylee Plymel.

1st place — Mckenzie Wright.

Seventh grade winners by category include:

Earth and Environmental Science

1st place — Jace Lawson.

Energy: Sustainable Materials and Design

3rd place — Bella Reagan.

2nd place — Tate Parker.

1st place — Cindy Jo Cooper.

Environmental Engineering

1st place — Harrison Lampman.

Animal Science

3rd place — Jax Fowler.

2nd place — Landon Hembree.

1st place — Gracie Strickland.

Microbiology

1st place — Leslie Hernandez.

Plant Science

3rd place — Hudson Paige.

2nd place — Brooklyn Faucett.

1st place — Caroline Hunter.

Systems Software

1st place — Ashleigh Lopez.

Behavioral and Social Sciences

3rd place — Karen Gonzaga.

2nd place — Ja’Mia Robinson.

1st place — Aa’Riah Williams.

Biomedical

and Health Sciences

3rd place — Kayne Alexander.

2nd place — Elizabeth Harrison.

1st place — Micah Griffin.

Chemistry

3rd place — Catherine Cannon.

2nd place — Raquel Morales Primo.

1st place — Macie Phan.

Materials Science

2nd place — Blair Summerlin.

1st place tie — Ella Weisbrod and Divya Patel.

Physics

3rd place — David Velasquez.

2nd place — Rylan Duckworth.

1st place — Cohen Lawson.

