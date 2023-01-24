MOULTRIE, Ga. — Willie J. Williams Middle School recently announced the winners of its science fair.
The sixth-grade grand champion was Emily Holmes, and the reserve champion was Henry Webb.
The seventh-grade grand champion was Divya Patel, the reserve champion was Ella Weisbrod, and an honorable mention was presented to Macie Phan.
Sixth-grade winners by category include:
Behavioral and Social Science
3rd place — Samantha Vega.
2nd place — Elisabeth Bennett.
1st place — Sophie Lane.
Biochemistry
1st place — John Parker Harrison.
Biomedical and Health Science
3rd place tie — Brenna Laughter and Shayla Giang.
2nd place tie — Brady Dekle and Anniston Wages.
1st place — Henry Webb.
Chemistry
3rd place tie — Yovanya Blake and Joselyn Juarez.
2nd place tie — Hayden Butterfield and Reese Medders.
1st place — Riley Norman.
Earth and Environmental Science
3rd place — MaKayla Rodriguez.
2nd place — Addison Smith.
1st place — Emily Holmes.
Energy: Sustainable Materials
1st place — Melissa Cruz.
Engineering Mechanics
3rd place — Grace Santos.
2nd place — Matthew McKey.
1st place — Jax Hart.
Mathematics
1st place — Samuel Brown.
Microbiology
3rd place — Emma Bailey.
2nd place — Sha’Riya Haynes.
1st place — Jazmin Lopez.
Physics
3rd place — Trotter Tomlinson.
2nd place tie — Cynthia Torres and Ayushi Patel.
1st place — Bailey Bowen.
Plant Science
3rd place tie — Shayla Gonzales and Allie Cannon.
2nd place — Evan Hamm.
1st place — Carley Jackson.
Zoology
2nd place — Raylee Plymel.
1st place — Mckenzie Wright.
Seventh grade winners by category include:
Earth and Environmental Science
1st place — Jace Lawson.
Energy: Sustainable Materials and Design
3rd place — Bella Reagan.
2nd place — Tate Parker.
1st place — Cindy Jo Cooper.
Environmental Engineering
1st place — Harrison Lampman.
Animal Science
3rd place — Jax Fowler.
2nd place — Landon Hembree.
1st place — Gracie Strickland.
Microbiology
1st place — Leslie Hernandez.
Plant Science
3rd place — Hudson Paige.
2nd place — Brooklyn Faucett.
1st place — Caroline Hunter.
Systems Software
1st place — Ashleigh Lopez.
Behavioral and Social Sciences
3rd place — Karen Gonzaga.
2nd place — Ja’Mia Robinson.
1st place — Aa’Riah Williams.
Biomedical
and Health Sciences
3rd place — Kayne Alexander.
2nd place — Elizabeth Harrison.
1st place — Micah Griffin.
Chemistry
3rd place — Catherine Cannon.
2nd place — Raquel Morales Primo.
1st place — Macie Phan.
Materials Science
2nd place — Blair Summerlin.
1st place tie — Ella Weisbrod and Divya Patel.
Physics
3rd place — David Velasquez.
2nd place — Rylan Duckworth.
1st place — Cohen Lawson.
