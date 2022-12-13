MOULTRIE, Ga. — SCORE Moultrie — the local chapter of a national organization of businessmen and -women who mentor people starting their own businesses — saluted a downtown Moultrie merchant Monday night.
Macie Hegwood was named the chapter’s third SCORE Success Story — and the first one from Moultrie.
Bob Montgomery, who led the founding of the Moultrie SCORE chapter, introduced her at the chapter’s Christmas dinner Monday night at the Holiday Inn Express. Montgomery said the chapter recognized Vicki Fuqua of Marianna, Fla., in 2015 and Ivan Minks of Barnesville, Ga., last year.
“And two of them were mine,” Montgomery bragged, drawing laughs from his fellow mentors.
Fuqua approached Montgomery for advice as she planned to open Great Oak Pet Resort in Marianna, and Minks worked with agricultural mentor P.L. Jowers as he established an Angus cattle farm in Barnesville.
Hegwood — daughter of Moultrie insurance agent Brent Chitty and his wife, Stephanie — came to a workshop that SCORE presented several years ago and worked with Montgomery on and off after that.
Montgomery said “90-something percent” of the people who come to SCORE aren’t ready to start a business. The ones who are have a few things in common, he said:
• They have a plan and they’re moving forward.
• They’re persistent. “They may change directions but they’re not slowing down,” he said.
• They listen.
• They work through their mistakes.
He said all those traits are true of the three Success Stories that the chapter has honored.
Hegwood told the group she’d been interested in fashion since she was 7 years old. She worked downtown at In Due Time when she was only 12 and worked at Everything Special while she was in high school “and really fell in love with the art of retail,” she said.
But when she headed to ABAC for college, she leaned into science with plans to become a pharmacist. That lasted until her first chemistry test. She scored a 47 and changed her major to business the same day.
While she was in college, her father forwarded her an article that described how women were dressing more modestly and something clicked.
“I said, ‘I can curate a collection that is modest and still fashionable,’” she said.
She started with trunk sales and online marketing while still in college. She called her business The Flossy Peach after she learned the word flossy means “stylish or glamorous at first sight.”
She took over the top floor of her parents’ house to store merchandise. She said sometimes her mother would ship orders so she wouldn’t have to drive back from ABAC to put them in the mail.
After college she started working at her father’s insurance agency part-time, but the agreement was that she could answer phone calls about her clothing business too. Within a month it was clear that wasn’t going to work, she said. She started looking for office space from which to run The Flossy Peach.
That was roughly 2016. Publix opened in November of that year, and Hegwood was attracted to the shopping center that the grocery store anchors. It was new and exciting, and it was close to Colquitt County High School, where she envisioned many of her customers coming from.
It was also dreadfully expensive.
Hegwood had been talking with Montgomery for a little while at that point, and she sought his advice on renting space in the shopping center.
“The rent they were asking was worrisome to me,” Montgomery recalled, because Hegwood would have to pay the first month before making any sales at all.
Hegwood held off, planning to continue with trunk and online sales for another year. Even though she had grown up working downtown, she didn’t consider it for her own location at first.
“I was really thinking office space,” she said. “I wasn’t really thinking about a store.”
But a store was her long-term goal, and her father told her if she was going to have to pay rent anyway, she should get the store.
Realtor Johnny Slocumb had space available at 122 S. Main St. Hegwood said every wall in the building was a different color, but she said her mother looked at it and said they could make it really nice.
And they did. Hegwood put money into renovating the space and when she opened, her online customer base followed her.
“We really hit the ground running,” she said.
The Flossy Peach grew. She rented a second location for storage. It grew more, and she was looking for another site in June 2021 when Chuck Bannister mentioned the former CitiTrends building on Main Street at Central Avenue.
Hegwood said her first thought was it was too big, and it was “falling down” inside. She knew if she were to attempt such a renovation, she’d need to split the cost with a co-developer. As it happened, she knew two: Her sister and brother-in-law, Whitney and Chad Smith, had recently finished renovating the former Draffin and Tucker accounting firm’s building to house Chad Smith’s business, Brainstorm Marketing.
The trio purchased the former CitiTrends building in February of this year, and both Whitney Smith’s State Farm agency and The Flossy Peach opened there on Thanksgiving night, just in time for downtown’s Lights! Lights! event.
“There were several times it felt like the Lord would close that door too,” Hegwood said, “but then it would swing back open.”
In addition to recognizing Hegwood’s success, SCORE honored Thomas Coleman, P.L. Jowers and Harry Thompson — the group’s first agricultural mentors — for five years of service.
The chapter also presented certificates to its top five mentors:
• Harley Everett held 16 sessions in 2022 totaling 23 hours and has worked with 10 new clients.
• Dr. Mike Moye held 20 sessions totaling 26 hours and included 10 new clients.
• Jim Lowry held 35 sessions totaling 38 hours and included 25 new clients.
• Bob Montgomery held 41 sessions totaling 46 hours and included 19 new clients.
• P.L. Jowers held 264 sessions totaling 193 hours and included 99 new clients. It was the second year Jowers won the top spot.
