WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Jan. 23, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy selected U.S. Rep. Austin Scott (GA-08) to serve on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI).
"I’m honored to have been selected to serve on the House Intel Committee by Speaker McCarthy and work with Chairman Mike Turner to ensure the safety and security of our nation and the free world," Scott said.
HPSCI is charged with oversight of the United States Intelligence Community, which includes the intelligence and intelligence-related activities of the U.S. government, including the Military Intelligence Program, according to a press release from Scott's office.
Scott is also a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) and House Agriculture Committee and serves on the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.
A Tifton insurance agent, Scott represents all or part of 24 counties, including all of Colquitt County. He was first elected to the seat in 2012.
More information about HPSCI can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.