MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County government is sponsoring a scrap tire amnesty event June 17 and 18.
This event allows citizens within Colquitt County and its municipalities to bring scrap tires to the Recycling Facility located at 245 23rd St. N.E. between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Scrap tires can only be passenger, tractor trailer, or front and rear farm tractor scrap tires, the county said in a post on Facebook. No heavy equipment tires, especially skidder tires, will be accepted. No scrap tires will be accepted from retail tire dealers or commercial scrap tire generators.
The specifications for this event will be strictly enforced by Colquitt County and the state Environmental Protection Division. There will be no exceptions to the dates, times, or tire types.
No tires will be accepted at the landfill at any time.
For more information, please contact the Colquitt County Solid Waste Department at 229-616-7405.
