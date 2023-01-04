MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County government will hold a scrap tire amnesty event Jan. 20 and 21.
This event allows residents within Colquitt County and its municipalities to bring scrap tires to the Recycling Facility located at 245 23rd St. N.E. between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on those two days to dispose of them at no cost.
The county announced the amnesty event in a Facebook post Wednesday.
Scrap tires for passenger vehicles, tractor-trailers and farm tractors can be accepted, the county said, but tires for heavy equipment (including skidders) cannot.
No scrap tires will be accepted from retail tire dealers or commercial scrap tire generators.
The specifications for this event will be strictly enforced by Colquitt County and EPD. There will be no exceptions to the dates, times, or tire types.
No tires will be accepted at the landfill at any time.
For more information, please contact the Colquitt County Solid Waste Department at 229-616-7405.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.