MOULTRIE, Ga. – Kori Adams, 39, was charged May 6 with possession of ecstasy with intent to distribute.
According to Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Channing McDowell, at approximately 8:40 a.m. that Wednesday morning, he and the Colquitt County Special Response Team obtained a search warrant to search Adam’s residence on 720 Ninth Avenue S.E.
Upon investigating the home, they found approximately 95 ecstasy pills worth $9,500, or $10 a pill; $3,275 in cash; and $257 in cashiers checks, McDowell said.
He said marijuana was also found in the home, bagged separately from an amount of ecstasy in the bottom of a trash can.
Adams was arrested about 70 yards from the residence; as the investigators arrived at the home, he was walking down the street away from the residence.
Adams was out on bond from a charge back in June of 2019 when his home was searched, McDowell said.
