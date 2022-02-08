MOULTRIE, Ga. — After several complaints from neighbors, law enforcement officers served a search warrant on a Dunn Road residence Monday, which led to the arrest of nine of its occupants.
Within the home were many types of drugs including heroin, meth, marijuana, prescription pills and a single firearm, according to Moultrie Police Department-Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Team investigator Sgt. Channing McDowell.
The homeowner, Jerry Boseman, 52, 329 Dunn Road, was charged in relation to the firearm as it was found in his master bedroom. Along with the .22 rifle, investigators found methamphetamine packaged to sell, a user amount of marijuana, digital scales and a “bottle full” of zolpidem tartrate, which is a schedule IV controlled substance, said McDowell.
The other occupants of the home — Brenden Scott Pollock, 37; Jefferson Glen Pate, 42; Christi Lynn Williams, 41; Rebecca Jean Russo, 27; Holly Ann Pollock, 36; Neven Lamare Massey, 57; Michelle Renee Powell, 43; and Terrance Grant, 32 — were arrested on a variety of charges. Most pertain to drugs that investigators said were found in their immediate area or on their person.
Both Russos had attempted to flee out the back door when the warrant was being served, according to McDowell.
“They had a back door led straight from their bedroom to the back yard. Myself and Investigator (Justin) Searcy were there and they were taken down and taken into custody,” McDowell said in an interview Tuesday.
McDowell said that within the Pollocks’ bedroom were meth packaged to sell, an unknown powdery substance suspected to be crushed prescription pills and needles containing an unknown substance. All unknown substances have been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab for identification, according to McDowell.
When authorities searched Brendan Pollock, a silver tube was found in his pants pocket that was confirmed to contain a “user amount” of heroin, McDowell said.
Williams was charged with cruelty to children in the second degree as she had her 15-year-old daughter living in the house as well, the investigator said.
Massey and Powell were both arrested on unrelated, active warrants. Massey for theft by taking and Powell for a probation violation.
The Pollocks, Russo and Pate were all charged with possession of methamphetamine. Brenden Pollock was additionally charged with possession of heroin.
Grant was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute as the meth that was recovered from his room was packaged to sell, McDowell said.
Boseman was charged with possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in the commission of crime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.