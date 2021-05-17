MOULTRIE, Ga. — Moultrie Police Department arrested a man officers said was in possession of a stolen firearm and cocaine early this month.
Zachery Arthur Smith, 28, 820 Sixth St. S.E., was arrested May 2 after the MPD served a search warrant at his home, according to 1st Sgt. Justin Lindsay of the Criminal Investigation Division.
“Officers responded to a 9-1-1 report of a disturbance at the home of Smith,” stated Lindsay. “Due to the nature of the 9-1-1 call we knew there was a firearm involved.”
After securing a search warrant, officers entered the home of Smith and his girlfriend. During the search of the home, a Smith & Wesson handgun that had been reported stolen in Fitzgerald was found.
Along with the gun, an undisclosed amount of cocaine was found. Smith had previously been convicted of aggravated assault in Colquitt County.
Smith was charged May 4 with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
