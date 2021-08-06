MOULTRIE, Ga. — The City of Moultrie has postponed all Second Saturday concerts until further notice.
With the current upswing of COVID-19 in Colquitt County, Moultrie city employees have announced that to provide the most safe environment for its citizens, Second Saturday concerts are to be postponed.
“The way cases are going right now, we don't want to jeopardize any citizens’ welfare,” said Downtown Economic Development and Public Relations Director Amy Johnson. “I, as everyone, look forward to concerts returning but what we believe right for the community is postponing concerts until an appropriate time we can hold them without worry.”
Downtown Moultrie had announced July 21 in a Facebook post that a nighttime concert featuring Flintlock Annie was to be held the evening of the Aug. 14 Second Saturday event. Instead, food trucks and sidewalk sales will have slightly extended hours. Hopes to bring back the concert series will continue for future iterations of the event, Johnson said.
More information can be found regarding future events on the Downtown Moultrie Ga. Facebook page, which is the official page for downtown Moultrie.
