MOULTRIE, Ga. — Second Saturday’s official band line up and schedule released was today via Facebook.
In a Facebook post by Downtown Moultrie GA, the official Facebook page for downtown Moultrie, representatives have announced changes that will be occurring for the year’s first Second Saturday.
Downtown Moultrie Marketing Specialist Caroline Barber told The Observer that this year will have some slight changes to the music and food trucks. In an effort to “spread everything out,” musicians will be performing in other areas besides the main stage at the courthouse square. In previous iterations of the event, musicians performed solely on the square’s stage.
“We are trying something new for our June 12th event,” Barber explained. “We will have several local musicians and food trucks spread out around downtown Moultrie for citizens and guests to enjoy.”
Along with these measures, hand sanitizing stations will be placed around the square for public use. Downtown eateries taking part of the event include:
- Beans & Strings
- Canela
- Hometown Bar & Grill
- Mama D’s Sweet Shop
- Moultrie Billiard Parlor
- Subway
- T. Hall’s
- The Barbeque Pit
- The Square
- Three Crazy Bakers
- 2 Scoops & A Dog
Food trucks will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature:
- Big Willy’s Seafood
- Rocco’s Italian Streetfood
- Rico’s Tacos
- Kona Ice
- Heyman Kettle Corn
- Debs Curbside Cupcakes
Most shops will open at 10 a.m. for sidewalk sales and the sidewalk music will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Acoustic Hollow: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sportsman Breezeway
- Sierra Ard + Molly Dell: 11:45 a.m. to 12:12 p.m. outside Beans & Strings
- Jaelyn Croucher: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. outside Cranfords
- Ben Ard: 12:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside Beans & Strings
- Lily Watson: 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. outside Cranfords
- Brayden Ruis: 1:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. outside Beans & Strings.
- Taylor Wood: 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. outside Cranfords
- Vicki Z. Wilburn (pianist) 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. outside the Moultrie Welcome Center.
- Cheyenne Dahlgren: 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. outside Lazarus Department Store.
