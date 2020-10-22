MOULTRIE, Ga. – The second of three suspects in an August shooting at the area of Cannon Road was in custody as of Wednesday.
LaShawn Raquan Lee, 19, of Moultrie was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Brooks County, according to Colquitt County Sheriff’s Investigator Ronald Jordan.
Lee, along with Nigel Hillie and Rakeem Hightower, are accused of shooting Ja’Various X’Zavier Thomas at around 11 p.m. on Aug. 9 after Thomas was reportedly riding with the three towards Valdosta. Thomas was told to get out of the vehicle after it stopped on Cannon Road and was shot in the left leg with a pistol.
Lee is charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery, discharging a firearm within 50 yards of a roadway and possession of a firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes.
Hillie was picked up in Bulloch County and booked into Colquitt County jail on Oct. 6. He is charged with felony counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm or knife while trying to commit a crime, armed robbery, possession of arms by convicted felon or first offender probationer, and probation violation as well as a misdemeanor charge of discharging a firearm near a public highway.
Hightower remains at large, according to Jordan. CCSO has asked if anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911 or 229-616-7430.
