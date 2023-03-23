MOULTRIE, Ga. — A free six-week seminar starting next month promises to help diabetes patients reverse Type II diabetes.
The series of classes will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, April 4 through May 9, at PCOM South Georgia, 2050 Tallokas Road in Moultrie.
Sponsored by PCOM and the Seventh Day Adventist Church of Moultrie, the classes are designed for individuals diagnosed with diabetes, are pre-diabetic or are at high risk for diabetes. Risk factors include being overweight, having a history of gestational diabetes, having high blood pressure or having a family history of diabetes, according to a flyer for the event.
Presenters will be Richard Chase, D.O., and Michael Barnes, EMT, P.
The flyer claims thousands of people have reversed Type II diabetes in as little as three weeks.
"Our program is proven effective, based on the latest scientific research and is physician supervised," the flyer said.
If successful, the seminar promises to help participants reduce or eliminate insulin and other medications, reverse the complications of the disease, lose weight without being hungry, and reduce or eliminate neuropathy pain.
Classes will include food samples, recipes, exercise and meal plans, the flyer said.
To pre-register or for more information, call (229) 921-0438 or (229) 890-0402.
