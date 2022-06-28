Sen. Dean Burke

ATLANTA — State Sen. Dean Burke, R-Bainbridge, was recently named to the Senate Study Committee on People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities and Waiver Plan Access.

Burke, a physician, represents Georgia’s 11th District, which includes Colquitt County.

The committee, established by Senate Resolution 770, will be co-chaired by Sen. John Albers, R-Roswell, and Sen. Sally Harrell, D-Atlanta. In addition to Burke, members will be Sen. Marty Harbin, R-Tyrone, and Sen. Donzella James, D-Atlanta.

The appointments were announced by Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan on June 23.

 

