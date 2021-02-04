ATLANTA — Sen. Dean Burke, R-Bainbridge, stood beside Gov. Brian Kemp today as he honored his constituent and former president of the Georgia Farm Bureau, Gerald Long, for his longtime commitment to the development of agriculture in the State of Georgia.
“I am so honored to have a Georgia citizen like Mr. Long as a constituent of the 11th District and as a friend,” Burke said. “His commitment to agriculture, one of Georgia’s top industries, is admirable, and I am thankful for all that he has done to expand opportunities for our farmers and to teach our children about our state’s agriculture industry. He has been a strong leader and advocate for Georgia agriculture through one of the most unprecedented times in history, and I am proud of what he has accomplished for our state.”
Long first got involved with the GFB in the 1970s and has held many titles within it since. He joined the Bureau’s State Board in 1999 as the 9th District director on the GFB Board of Directors and then went on to serve as the GFB South Georgia vice president. Notably, Long helped launch an agriculture research grant program and aided in creating the Georgia Ag Experience Mobile Classroom, a traveling educational experience that teaches elementary students about seven different important agricultural goods made in Georgia. Upon his retirement, Long returned to work on his farm in Bainbridge. He will continue to work with the Georgia Farm Bureau and will also serve on the Decatur County Farm Bureau Board of Directors.
Burke represents the 11th Senate District which includes Colquitt, Decatur, Early, Grady, Miller and Seminole counties along with portions of Mitchell and Thomas counties. He may be reached at (404) 656-0040 or via email at dean.burke@senate.ga.gov.
