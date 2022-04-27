MOULTRIE, Ga. — An Adel woman convicted in a large methamphetamine ring based in Moultrie was one of seven Georgians whose sentences were commuted by President Joe Biden Tuesday.
Stephanie McMurphy, 39, was sentenced in October 2018 to 102 months in prison, six years supervised release and mandatory $100 assessment after she pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school.
At the time of her case authorities estimated that the group of 28 individuals from around Georgia and Florida was responsible for the distribution of more than 20 kilograms (or approximately 44 pounds) of meth in a Moultrie-based distribution ring, according to a previous article in The Observer.
The organization was active from May until November of 2016 distributing the drug both in Moultrie and around the Southwest Georgia and Northwest Florida regions, a press release from the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, Charles E. Peeler, said at the time.
McMurphy along with 10 co-conspirators were sentenced on Oct. 23, 2018, in the U.S. Federal Court in Albany.
She and the five other Georgians whose sentence Biden commuted will see their prison sentences expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder of the sentence to be served in home confinement, according to a release from Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary Tuesday.
“America is a nation of laws and second chances, redemption and rehabilitation,” Biden said in the same press release. “Elected officials on both sides of the aisle, faith leaders, civil rights advocates and law enforcement leaders agree that our criminal justice system can and should reflect these core values that enable safer and stronger communities.”
Other Georgians whose sentences were commuted:
- Tellas Levallas Kennedy of Glennville, sentenced to 210 months in prison in 2013 for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine. The sentence was later reduced to 168 months behind bars.
- Carry Le of Duluth, sentenced to 120 months in prison in Texas for conspiracy with intent to distribute marijuana plants.
- Ricky Norton and Sharon Ann Norton of Augusta, each sentenced to 120 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
- Tony Lee Stanfield of Villa Rica, sentenced to 120 months for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
- Courtney Donnell Zeno of Warner Robins, sentenced to life in prison in Louisiana in 2010 for distribution of cocaine base. The sentence was later reduced to 240 months behind bars.
Also on Tuesday, Biden pardoned Dexter Eugene Robinson, 52, of Athens, Ga., and two other Americans, and he commuted the sentences of a total of 73 people.
