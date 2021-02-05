MOULTRIE, Ga. — Multiple defendants entered guilty pleas during Colquitt County Superior Court sessions Thursday, Feb. 4, and Judge Brian McDaniel handed down sentences.
• Kendrick Tywon Clark, aggravated assault. Sentenced to six years with the first 150 days in Colquitt County Jail and the rest on probation. Fined $2,000.
• Jimmy Harrison, criminal damage to property in the second degree. Sentenced as a first offender to three years probation and fined $1,500. A charge of obstruction of an officer was dismissed.
• Christopher Lashawn Gamble, possession of marijuana (more than an ounce). Eight years probation. Fined $2,000. Gamble was also found to be in violation of probation and was ordered to serve 180 days in jail with credit for time served since Dec. 11. Charges of possession of drug-related objects and failure to stop at a stop sign were dismissed.
• Timothy Naltson Terrell, burglary in the first degree, possession of methamphetamine (two counts) and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime. He was sentenced to a total of 15 years probation and fined $3,000.
• Jeremy Arthur Raymond, possession of methamphetamine. Sentenced to three years probation. His previous probation was revoked, but punishment connected with the revocation was suspended upon his acceptance to 3R Ministries and successful completion of its program.
• Jeremiah Eugene Johnson, terroristic threats. Sentenced to four years probation and fined $2,000. A second charge of terroristic threats was dismissed.
• Jerry McClain, possession of cocaine. Sentenced to four years probation and fined $2,000.
• Samantha Nicole Orr, financial transaction card fraud. Sentenced as a first offender to three years probation and fined $1,500. A charge of financial transaction card theft was dismissed.
• Melissa Seitz, possession of a controlled substance. Sentenced to three years with the first 90 days to be served in jail and the remainder on probation. She receives credit for time served since Nov. 10. She was also fined $2,000. Charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, driving without a license and speeding were dismissed. Seitz had been sentenced as a first offender in 2019 in connection with a 2018 case, but that first offender status and her probation were revoked Thursday.
• Francisco Sandoval, possession of methamphetamine. Sentenced to three years probation and fined $1,500 and was ordered to be evaluated for a substance abuse treatment program.
• Christina Gail Kosik, aggravated assault. Sentenced to five years with the first 24 days in jail and the rest on probation. She was also fined $2,000.
