HARTSFIELD, Ga. — Colquitt County High School Choir Director Jimbo Jarvis leads Colquitt County Serenaders in a song at Hamilton Elementary’s Reading Kick-off Sept. 2. Staff shared with students that music has a variety of genres just like books. Acts included a variety of music genres including rock, hip-hop, and pop.
Serenaders aid Hamilton Elementary's Reading Kick-off
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Two juveniles shot Saturday night
- Humane Society's shelter guard dog of 15 years passes away
- Moultrie man charged in recent drug bust
- Crime Report for Sept. 14, 2022
- Humane Society seeks new director; Durham steps down
- Colquitt County man recalls Queen Elizabeth’s coronation
- Vereen, Odom named to National Register of Women in American History
- Crime Report for Sept. 12, 2022
- Suspect flees police on stolen ATV
- Crime Report for Sept. 16, 2022
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.