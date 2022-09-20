Hamilton Elementary Reading Kick-off

HARTSFIELD, Ga. — Colquitt County High School Choir Director Jimbo Jarvis leads Colquitt County Serenaders in a song at Hamilton Elementary’s Reading Kick-off Sept. 2. Staff shared with students that music has a variety of genres just like books. Acts included a variety of music genres including rock, hip-hop, and pop.

