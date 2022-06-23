MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Serenity House of Colquitt County is currently accepting volunteers to help with an upcoming fundraising event, “The Moultrie-Colquitt County Masker Singer 2022” scheduled for later this year.
The Serenity House’s new fundraising event is inspired by Fox Entertainment’s top-secret singing competition “The Masked Singer,” where celebrities face off against each other and appear in elaborate costumes with full-face masks to conceal their identities.
“We have never done this before. We're really excited about it, [and] we're getting a lot of good feedback,” Haley Clark, the Serenity House executive director, said in an interview Thursday. “One of our board members actually suggested the idea, so we just took it and ran with it. We didn't know of anybody else in Colquitt County that has done a fundraiser like this.”
There are six contestants and three judges already picked for the event.
There are three rounds in the competition.
Clark explained three contestants will individually sing a song that they selected in the first and second rounds. After the performances, the judges will pick one singer out of each round. The two singers will compete in a “duel or battle” round with a random song.
“It'll be a battle to [see] whoever wins the Masked singer of Colquitt County,” Clark said. “It’s going to be fun.”
She said no one should know who the contestants are because they will be wearing masks Serenity House prepared for them.
Even though the event is not scheduled until November 10 at 6:30 p.m. at Withers Auditorium, the organization is looking for volunteers to help out with the event.
“We never turn away volunteer opportunities,” Clark said. “We do have a fundraising committee that does a lot of the background work for the fundraisers, but [it] never hurts if somebody is interested in the event to reach out. They can get with us and see what they can do.
Volunteers can help the night of the event in the ticket booth or backstage. The concession stand is another possible area for volunteers to work until they get approval for concessions within the auditorium, according to Clark.
They will also schedule a few rehearsals in October. The dates and times are to be determined.
Tickets are $25 per person and will be available for pre-sale starting Oct. 1, as well as on the day of the event at Withers Auditorium.
“All proceeds will be used to provide direct services for our clients,” Clark said. “We have been experiencing cuts to our federal funding [for] the past two years, and the money raised from this fundraiser will assist in funding our service programs.”
The Serenity House is a local shelter for women and children who are escaping domestic violence or who are homeless due to domestic violence.
They provide temporary emergency shelter and support services such as legal advocacy, transportation and counseling.
The organization celebrated its 20th anniversary in May.
For more information about the event or volunteer opportunities, please contact the Serenity House business line at 229-782-5394.
