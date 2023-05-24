Serenity House honors Haley Clark

MOULTRIE – The Serenity House celebrated its 21st anniversary by honoring its executive director, Haley Clark, and hearing an abuse survivor’s testimony.
The annual dinner took place Tuesday evening at Lily Pond Event Center featuring Clark herself, current board representatives Julian Griner, Kristi Griffin, Rod Howell, Ora Coots and one abuse survivor who agreed to share her story and speak on the importance of Serenity House.
Serenity House Board President Kristi Griffin along with Serenity House Board Vice President Rod Howell, who is also the Colquitt County sheriff, took the podium with special recognition to Clark for her dedication to the organization.
“Their exceptional skills have played a vital role in transforming the Serenity House into the haven that it is today," Griffin said. :Under this person’s specific habits, the shelter has flourished, offering services and resources that address the unique needs of each individual. They often write for and have gained funding for five new grants that they have started. They have offered job training and transitional housing that ensure that survivors have all tools necessary to break free from the cycle of abuse.”
Clark accepted the recognition saying, “I couldn’t do this without my wonderful staff. We have 12 employees that keep the shelter running 24 hours a day and a great four who work behind the scenes and do a lot to help us fundraise. I appreciate all the help from our community partners and for what everybody does to make Serenity House what it is.”
She continued the program introducing Lee Granade, a domestic abuse survivor, as the evening's guest speaker. Granade is a Washington, Georgia, native. She married her abuser in 1999 and was married for 19 years. Together, the couple has two children, an 18-year-old daughter named Lily and a 15-year-old son named William.
“When Lee fled her abuser, she came to Colquitt County to her sister’s home, where she stayed for about six months and we were able to provide some outreach services for her,” Clark said.
Granade spoke of her time meeting her husband, a retired military colonel who was abusive in several ways.
“Everything started off really well. I married at 25. He was 38. He’d been married before and maybe it was love bombs, but for those first five years, I had fresh flowers every week. I thought he really adored me, and at about year five, I got pregnant with Lily and there was kind of a switch,” Granade said.
Her experience began when they moved from Georgia to Washington, D.C. Granade was making a phone call to transfer the renter insurance when her ex-husband got upset and began destroying the phone. She was shocked.
“It just kind of came from nowhere,” she said.
Granade also experienced frequent financial abuse such as him reporting fradulent activity when she used funds without permission.
“It was crippling, so at the time, I couldn’t even access the pay that I’m making because the fraud [claim] caused my account to freeze. I was literally stuck in parking garages [due to the card not working].”
She concluded her speech by advising the attendees to ask questions if they believe someone is in need and to support them. She was applauded for her candor and willingness to share her testimony.
In 2022 the Serenity House staff assisted with 432 crisis calls, served 461 women and children, provided 3,745 bed nights, 9,903 meals and issued 22 temporary protective orders.
“That’s astonishing but let's take it back to 2019 just to show you how real this is in our community,” Griffin told the attendees. “In 2019, we had 174 crisis calls. In 2020, that jumped to 232 and in 2021 we had 311 [calls]. Now in 2022 we're at 432 calls. In a matter of four years, it quadrupled.”
The number of women and children served from 2020 to 2022 has also doubled.
“That is in our community. That is double the amount of people that have reached out for service and protection or for needs to get away from their abuser along with their children. Honestly, we could not do this without everyone in this room supporting us and helping us to make this a reality,” Griffin said.
Howell followed by announcing the organization launching a scholarship in honor of one of its founders, Dr. D.W. Adcock. The D.W. Adcock Humanitarian Scholarship Award will be granted to eligible rising juniors beginning in 2023-2024 academic year who are in good academic standing, complete and submit necessary applications, participate in six Serenity House fundraisers or events and attend college or a technical college post-graduation. The student will receive the award during their senior year.
“We’re doing this for several reasons. The main reason to try to get some help with fundraisers but its also to get the students to understand what this group does,” Howell said.
He also announced that its charity event, “The Moultrie-Colquitt County Masked Singer 2023,” is scheduled for Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. at Withers Auditorium.
The Serenity House is a local shelter for women and children who are escaping domestic violence or who are homeless due to domestic violence. It provides temporary emergency shelter and support services such as legal advocacy, transportation and counseling.
For more information about the event or donation inquiries, please contact the Serenity House business line at 229-782-5394 or visit www.serenityhousega.org. Those interested in learning more about Lee Granade can join her group on Facebook called, “Clean up the 14th - Judicial Reform Now.”