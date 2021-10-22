Serenity House Board of Directors

From left are members of Serenity House's Board of Directors, Sheriff Rod Howell, Ora Coots, Board Chair Russ Joiner, Executive Director Haley Clark, and Eric Gonzales

 Connie Southwell/The Moultrie Observer

MOULTRIE, Ga. — A vigil Thursday evening on the Colquitt County Courthouse Square honored the victims of domestic violence over the preceding year.

The event is sponsored annually during Domestic Violence Awareness Month — October — by Serenity House, Colquitt County's domestic violence shelter.

From left are members of Serenity House's Board of Directors, Sheriff Rod Howell, Ora Coots, Board Chair Russ Joiner, Executive Director Haley Clark, and Eric Gonzales

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you