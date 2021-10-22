MOULTRIE, Ga. — A vigil Thursday evening on the Colquitt County Courthouse Square honored the victims of domestic violence over the preceding year.
The event is sponsored annually during Domestic Violence Awareness Month — October — by Serenity House, Colquitt County's domestic violence shelter.
From left are members of Serenity House's Board of Directors, Sheriff Rod Howell, Ora Coots, Board Chair Russ Joiner, Executive Director Haley Clark, and Eric Gonzales
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.