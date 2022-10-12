MOULTRIE, Ga. – Each year, the Serenity House hosts a candlelight vigil to honor local residents who’ve lost their lives to domestic violence. This year's vigil will be held 6:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Lily Pond Event Center, 271 Dorminey Road.
“Colquitt County has lost 21 citizens since 1987 due to domestic violence — [both] women and men — so we just like to take time and invite their families out to give them time to remember their loved ones and know that their loss was not in vain,” Haley Clark, the Serenity House executive director, said in a phone interview Tuesday.
She continued, “We're still working and striving to help anybody who finds themselves in that situation, so we don't have to lose any more lives.”
The organization encourages others who’ve not been affected by domestic violence to attend the service too.
“We welcome anybody who wants to attend; it's open to anyone. You don't have to be a family member of someone who's lost their lives to domestic violence. We encourage the community to come out and support each other,” Clark explained.
Attendees will be offered light refreshments followed by a brief socializing period to talk with others about domestic violence.
Representatives from the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office and a member of the Colquitt County Board of Commissioners will be present at the vigil.
Clark shared that a domestic violence survivor will share their testimony to the attendees.
The Serenity House is a local shelter for women and children who are escaping domestic violence or who are homeless due to domestic violence. It provides temporary emergency shelter and support services such as legal advocacy, transportation and counseling.
For more information about the event or volunteer opportunities, please contact the Serenity House business line at 229-782-5394 or visit www.serenityhousega.org.
