MOULTRIE, Ga. - The Serenity House is set to celebrate its 20th anniversary on May 5.
The women and children’s advocacy center has been a beacon of hope for many individuals both within and outside of the county since May of 2002. The shelter currently aids in temporary and emergency shelter, provides case management with legal and personal advocacy, provides financial aid for emergency bill and housing assistance, services a 24/7 crisis line and has helped approximately 6,000 people in its history.
The facility was first introduced following an incident of extreme domestic violence. Kim Nunez was killed by her husband at a stoplight in downtown Moultrie. This was the tipping point for many individuals in the community, according to Serenity House’s founding president, Dr. D.W. Adcock.
“That was kinda the jumping off point for everything,” Adcock said in an interview. “There were many who already knew there was something that needed to be done for these families.”
Adcock and other members around the community gathered together to plan out how assistance could be provided to those in need. During that meeting, District Attorney David Miller played an audio recording of a frightened child who was watching her mother being abused by her father, Adcock said.
“It was just horrible to listen to. The kind of thing that makes you sick to your stomach,” he said.
Along with gathering financial backers, Adcock set to issuing a community needs assessment study for domestic violence providers. That study was provided to The Observer by the current Serenity House director, Haley Clark. It outlined the need for domestic violence aid that included geographical locations to nearby shelters (which at the time only included Thomasville and Valdosta), the frequency of domestic violence occurrences gathered by local law enforcement as well as safe haven availability for children who are victims of abuse.
“There was a need in the community… People who are victims of violence are scared and there wasn't really anywhere for these people to go,” Adcock said.
He, along with Amanda Holt and the late Dolly Stringer of the Moultrie Service League began to gather financial backers. Holt and Stringer were really the ones who gathered the money, Adcock said.
“I wasn’t really comfortable with asking people for money. But they said, ‘Oh, D.W., we just want you to get us in the door. We’ll ask for the money,’” Adock laughed. “So that’s how it all really began. The community came to the aid. The people of Colquitt County have always been receptive and open to helping others.”
Adcock along with Stringer and the first board set out to find the shelter, where it still stands to this day. At an undisclosed location, the shelter began as a large garage that was converted into the necessary space. As time has gone on, it now includes the original house and “multiple additions,” according to Adcock.
Original Serenity House board members:
- D.W. Adcock, M.D. - Executive Director.
- Chief Mike Boyd - Moultrie Police Department.
- Sheriff Al Whittington - Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office.
- Sandra H. Rogers - Director, Colquitt County Division of Family & Children Services.
- David Herndon - Attorney at Law.
- Marsha Boniface - Assistant District Attorney.
- Billy Herndon - Colquitt County Commissioner.
- Dwain Walden - Editor of The Moultrie Observer newspaper.
- Lewis Hill - Steering Committee.
- Angela Castellow - United Way of Colquitt County Director.
- Amanda Statom - Steering Committee.
- Judge Mose Kinsey - Magistrate Judge.
- Cynthia Ingram - Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner.
- Glenda Hall - Moultrie Housing Authority.
- Dolly Stringer - Moultrie Junior Woman’s Club.
- Rev. Hugh Ward - First Presbyterian Minister.
Throughout the past two decades, the Serenity House has maintained a 15-bed short term stay shelter, case support and the 24/7 crisis line through donations and grants.
Under the leadership of Clark, the Serenity House has recently been focusing on community outreach. These include long-term aid and assistance as well as community education.
“We began to think of ways to help beyond that temporary solution. We need a game plan beyond. Something more long term,” Clark said in a recent interview.
This outreach includes bringing on a dedicated case counselor to help with services alongside what the Serenity House currently offers. A dedicated legal advocate and outreach office are currently in the works, according to Clark.
“Aside from the shelter we don’t really have a dedicated place for victims to come and feel not only safe but comfortable. That aspect of feeling safe and secure is very important and when you’re able to sit with somebody one-on-one, it can make the experience a bit easier,” Clark said.
Clark’s office is currently in the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office. The rest of the staff is stationed at the shelter.
Clark is currently working with the United Way of Colquitt County to secure safe office spaces. Set to open “sometime in July,” the building will house the long-term care options the Serenity House is currently providing.
Reaching out to non-English speakers has been a big objective for the Serenity House as well. The shelter currently employs two bilingual individuals to aid in case work.
“There is always somebody there who can work with predominantly Spanish speaking individuals,” Clark said.
The two women alternate schedules so one is always working and available to speak with victims.
In 2021 the Serenity House served 339 women and children, provided 2,939 nights in beds, 8,379 meals and aided in procuring 18 temporary protective orders.
The Serenity House will be celebrating its 20th anniversary at the Lily Pond Event Center on May 5.
