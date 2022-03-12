Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
GAC019-027-071-075-155-173-185-277-321-121145-
/O.NEW.KTAE.SV.W.0033.220312T1011Z-220312T1145Z/
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
511 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Cook County in south central Georgia...
Irwin County in south central Georgia...
Berrien County in south central Georgia...
Lanier County in south central Georgia...
Lowndes County in south central Georgia...
Brooks County in south central Georgia...
Colquitt County in south central Georgia...
Tift County in south central Georgia...
Southeastern Worth County in south central Georgia...
* Until 645 AM EST.
* At 511 AM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 9 miles northeast of Ty Ty to near Coolidge, moving
east at 40 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Tifton, Nashville, Moultrie, Adel, Lakeland, Valdosta, Ocilla, Lake
Park, Quitman, Hahira, Sparks, Enigma, Omega, Ray City, Norman
Park, Lenox, Ty Ty, Alapaha, Pavo and Phillipsburg.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 AM EST for south central
Georgia.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service
office in Tallahassee.
&&
LAT...LON 3087 8297 3085 8309 3080 8313 3063 8314
3066 8374 3104 8374 3104 8395 3160 8360
3159 8350 3165 8349 3168 8328 3165 8326
3167 8300 3161 8306 3149 8310 3146 8315
3140 8314 3128 8304 3119 8305 3118 8297
TIME...MOT...LOC 1011Z 261DEG 35KT 3158 8356 3106 8389
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
$$
42-DVD
Tornado Watch
WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 42
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE TALLAHASSEE FL
427 AM EST SAT MAR 12 2022
FLC029-037-039-065-067-073-077-079-123-129-GAC017-019-027-071-075-
087-131-155-173-185-205-275-277-287-321-121100-
/O.CON.KTAE.TO.A.0042.000000T0000Z-220312T1100Z/
TORNADO WATCH 42 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING
FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN FLORIDA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES
IN BIG BEND FLORIDA
DIXIE FRANKLIN GADSDEN
JEFFERSON LAFAYETTE LEON
LIBERTY MADISON TAYLOR
WAKULLA
IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES
IN SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA
BEN HILL BERRIEN BROOKS
COLQUITT COOK IRWIN
LANIER LOWNDES THOMAS
TIFT TURNER WORTH
IN SOUTHWEST GEORGIA
DECATUR GRADY MITCHELL
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABBA, ADAMS BEACH, ADEL, ALFORDS,
ALMA, APALACHICOLA, ASHBURN, ASHTON, ATHENA, AUSMAC, BAINBRIDGE,
BANNOCKBURN, BARNEYVILLE, BAY CITY, BEACHTON, BERRIEN CO A/P,
BETHEL, BEVERLY, BLUE SPRINGS, BLUE SPRINGS, BOWENS MILL, BOYD,
BRADFORDVILLE, BRANCHVILLE, BROOKS CO A/P, BUCELL JUNCTION,
BUCK SIDING, BUCKVILLE, CABBAGE GROVE, CAIRO, CAMILLA, CAPEL,
CAPITOLA, CAPPS, CARBUR, CARRABELLE, CASA BLANCO, CHAIRES,
CHAIRES CROSSROADS, CHATTAHOOCHEE, CHERRY LAKE, CHULA,
COOK CO A/P, COOKS HAMMOCK, COTTLE, COTTON, COURTHOUSE,
CROSS CITY, CROSS CITY AIRPORT, DAY, DECATUR CO A/P, DILLON,
DILLS, DIXIE, DRIFTON, ELPINO, EMPRESS, FESTUS, FITZGERALD,
FITZGERALD MUNICIPAL A/P, FORT GADSDEN, GAMMAGE, GORDY,
GRADY CO A/P, GREGGS, GROOVERVILLE, HANOVER, HANSON,
HARDIN HEIGHTS, HARDING, HILLIARDVILLE, HINES, HOBBY, HOPEWELL,
IRWINVILLE, ISABELLA, JARROTT, JONESBORO, KILLEARN ESTATES,
KILLEARN LAKES, LACONTE, LAKELAND, LITTMAN, LOVETT, LYNN,
MACLAY STATE GARDENS, MADISON, MASSEE, MAYO, METCALF, MIDWAY,
MITCHELL CO A/P, MONCRIEF, MONTICELLO, MOULTRIE,
MOULTRIE MUNICIPAL A/P, NANKIN, NASHVILLE, OCILLA, OLD TOWN,
PASCO, PELHAM, PERRY, PINE PARK, PINE VALLEY, PINETTA,
QUEENSLAND, QUINCY, QUINCY AIRPORT, QUITMAN, RED ROCK,
SANTA CLARA, SOPCHOPPY, SPENCE AIRPORT, ST. MARKS,
STEINHAM STORE, SUNSWEET, SWEETWATER, SYLVESTER,
SYLVESTER AIRPORT, TALLAHASSEE, TEETERVILLE, THOMASVILLE, TIFTON,
TILTON, VALDOSTA, VALDOSTA REGIONAL AIRPORT, WAKULLA SPRINGS,
WATERLOO, WEBER, WEST BAINBRIDGE, WESTWOOD, WETUMPKA, WORTH,
AND YELLOW JACKET.
$$
Freeze Warning
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
214 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022
ALZ065>069-FLZ007>019-026>029-034-108-112-114-115-118-127-128-134-
GAZ120>131-142>148-155>161-121515-
/O.UPG.KTAE.FZ.A.0001.220313T0300Z-220313T1400Z/
/O.NEW.KTAE.FZ.W.0002.220313T0300Z-220313T1400Z/
/O.CON.KTAE.WI.Y.0004.000000T0000Z-220313T0000Z/
Coffee-Dale-Henry-Geneva-Houston-North Walton-Central Walton-
Holmes-Washington-Jackson-Inland Bay-Calhoun-Inland Gulf-
Inland Franklin-Gadsden-Leon-Inland Jefferson-Madison-Liberty-
Inland Wakulla-Inland Taylor-Lafayette-Inland Dixie-South Walton-
Coastal Bay-Coastal Gulf-Coastal Franklin-Coastal Jefferson-
Coastal Wakulla-Coastal Taylor-Coastal Dixie-Quitman-Clay-
Randolph-Terrell-Dougherty-Lee-Worth-Turner-Tift-Ben Hill-Irwin-
Early-Miller-Baker-Mitchell-Colquitt-Cook-Berrien-Seminole-
Decatur-Grady-Thomas-Brooks-Lowndes-Lanier-
Including the cities of Battens Crossroads, Enterprise,
Enterprise Municipal A/P, Keyton, Asbury, Beamon,
Blackwell Field A/P, Browns Crossroads, Daleville, Dill, Ewell,
Fort Rucker, Mabson, Ozark, Blackwood, Headland,
Headland Municipal A/P, Abbeville, Abbeville Municipal A/P,
Lawrenceville, Screamer, Geneva, Geneva Municipal A/P, Fadette,
Hartford, Ganer, Hacoda, Logan Field Municipal A/P, Dothan,
Ashford, Cottonwood, Alpine Heights, Argyle, Center Ridge,
Cluster Springs, De Funiak Spring Airport, De Funiak Springs,
Glendale, Eucheeanna, Pleasant Ridge, Barker Store, Leonia,
New Hope, Bonifay, Holmes County Airport, Cobb Crossroads,
Crystal Lake, Poplar Head, Chipley, Chipley Municipal Airport,
Orange Hill, Five Points, Marianna, Simsville,
Richter Crossroads, Browntown, Graceville, Malone, Sneads,
Bennett, Econfina, Nixon, Youngstown, Abe Springs, Blountstown,
Clarksville, Durham, Frink, Marysville, Scotts Ferry,
Howard Creek, Dalkeith, Honeyville, Wewahitchka, Beverly,
Buck Siding, Fort Gadsden, Morgan Place, Littman, Quincy,
Quincy Airport, Santa Clara, Wetumpka, Chattahoochee,
Hardin Heights, Bradfordville, Capitola, Chaires,
Chaires Crossroads, Killearn Estates, Killearn Lakes,
Maclay State Gardens, Tallahassee, Alma, Capps, Casa Blanco,
Dills, Drifton, Festus, Jarrott, Monticello, Lovett, Cherry Lake,
Hanson, Hopewell, Madison, Pinetta, Sweetwater, Bethel,
Hilliardville, Wakulla Springs, Athena, Boyd, Bucell Junction,
Cabbage Grove, Carbur, Fenholloway, Perry, Midway, Buckville,
Cooks Hammock, Day, Mayo, Cross City, Cross City Airport, Hines,
Jonesboro, Old Town, Sandestin, Santa Rosa Beach,
Turquoise Beach, Bunker, Freeport, Portland, Port Washington,
Panama City, Callaway, Cairo, Lynn Haven, Southport, Vicksburg,
Magnolia Beach, Oak Grove, Odena, Port St. Joe, White City,
Beacon Hill, Overstreet, Saint Joe Beach, Apalachicola,
Apalachicola Airport, Bay City, Tilton, Creels, Hays Place,
High Bluff, Buckhorn, Medart, Panacea, Sopchoppy, Port Leon,
Saint Marks, Adams Beach, Blue Springs, Cedar Island,
Dekle Beach, Fish Creek, Howell Place, Yellow Jacket,
Horseshoe Beach, Jena, Shired Island, Suwannee, Crossroads,
Georgetown, Hatcher, Wire Bridge, Union, Bagby State Park,
Days Crossroads, Fort Gaines, Jones Crossing, Moores Crossroads,
Pecan, Ricks Place, Benevolence, Coles, Cuthbert, Peterson Hill,
Shivers Mill, Springvale, Springvale Station, Arlington,
Commissary Hill, Cordrays Mill, Dickey, Morgan, Williamsburg,
Edison, Clarks Mill, Dawson, Dawson Municipal A/P, Doverel,
Graves, Herod, Yeomans, Albany, East Albany, Lockett Crossing,
Pretoria, Southwest Ga Regional A/P, Turner City, Walker,
Forrester, Leesburg, Palmyra, Alfords, Gammage, Gordy, Isabella,
Red Rock, Sylvester, Sylvester Airport, Ashburn, Hobby, Worth,
Chula, Harding, Sunsweet, Tifton, Ashton, Bowens Mill,
Fitzgerald, Fitzgerald Municipal A/P, Queensland, Westwood,
Waterloo, Abba, Irwinville, Ocilla, Douglasville, Blakely,
Centerville, Cuba, Early Co A/P, Mayhaw, Babcock, Bellview,
Boykin, Colquitt, Cooktown, Elmodel Wma, Hawkinstown,
Hoggard Mill, Newton, Red Store Crossroads, Iveys Mill, Milford,
Branchville, Camilla, Mitchell Co A/P, Cotton, Pelham, Moultrie,
Moultrie Municipal A/P, Spence Airport, Adel, Cook Co A/P,
Greggs, Pine Valley, Barneyville, Laconte, Massee,
Berrien Co A/P, Cottle, Nashville, Weber, Bannockburn,
Davis Park, Donaldsonville A/P, Donalsonville, Little Hope,
Riverturn, Fairchild, Seminole State Park, Ausmac, Bainbridge,
Decatur Co A/P, Hanover, Lynn, Steinham Store, West Bainbridge,
Beachton, Capel, Elpino, Grady Co A/P, Moncrief, Pine Park,
Dillon, Metcalf, Pasco, Thomasville, Brooks Co A/P, Dixie,
Empress, Nankin, Quitman, Grooverville, Valdosta,
Valdosta Regional Airport, Courthouse, Lakeland, and Teeterville
214 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022 /114 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022/
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THIS
EVENING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS
EVENING TO 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph expected. For the Freeze Warning, sub-
freezing temperatures ranging from the mid 20s to lower 30s are
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida.
* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ to 7
PM EST /6 PM CST/ Saturday. For the Freeze Warning, from
Saturday evening through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost and
freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation
and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible. Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
&&
$$
Wind Advisory
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
214 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022
ALZ065>069-FLZ007>019-026>029-034-108-112-114-115-118-127-128-134-
GAZ120>131-142>148-155>161-121515-
/O.UPG.KTAE.FZ.A.0001.220313T0300Z-220313T1400Z/
/O.NEW.KTAE.FZ.W.0002.220313T0300Z-220313T1400Z/
/O.CON.KTAE.WI.Y.0004.000000T0000Z-220313T0000Z/
Coffee-Dale-Henry-Geneva-Houston-North Walton-Central Walton-
Holmes-Washington-Jackson-Inland Bay-Calhoun-Inland Gulf-
Inland Franklin-Gadsden-Leon-Inland Jefferson-Madison-Liberty-
Inland Wakulla-Inland Taylor-Lafayette-Inland Dixie-South Walton-
Coastal Bay-Coastal Gulf-Coastal Franklin-Coastal Jefferson-
Coastal Wakulla-Coastal Taylor-Coastal Dixie-Quitman-Clay-
Randolph-Terrell-Dougherty-Lee-Worth-Turner-Tift-Ben Hill-Irwin-
Early-Miller-Baker-Mitchell-Colquitt-Cook-Berrien-Seminole-
Decatur-Grady-Thomas-Brooks-Lowndes-Lanier-
Including the cities of Battens Crossroads, Enterprise,
Enterprise Municipal A/P, Keyton, Asbury, Beamon,
Blackwell Field A/P, Browns Crossroads, Daleville, Dill, Ewell,
Fort Rucker, Mabson, Ozark, Blackwood, Headland,
Headland Municipal A/P, Abbeville, Abbeville Municipal A/P,
Lawrenceville, Screamer, Geneva, Geneva Municipal A/P, Fadette,
Hartford, Ganer, Hacoda, Logan Field Municipal A/P, Dothan,
Ashford, Cottonwood, Alpine Heights, Argyle, Center Ridge,
Cluster Springs, De Funiak Spring Airport, De Funiak Springs,
Glendale, Eucheeanna, Pleasant Ridge, Barker Store, Leonia,
New Hope, Bonifay, Holmes County Airport, Cobb Crossroads,
Crystal Lake, Poplar Head, Chipley, Chipley Municipal Airport,
Orange Hill, Five Points, Marianna, Simsville,
Richter Crossroads, Browntown, Graceville, Malone, Sneads,
Bennett, Econfina, Nixon, Youngstown, Abe Springs, Blountstown,
Clarksville, Durham, Frink, Marysville, Scotts Ferry,
Howard Creek, Dalkeith, Honeyville, Wewahitchka, Beverly,
Buck Siding, Fort Gadsden, Morgan Place, Littman, Quincy,
Quincy Airport, Santa Clara, Wetumpka, Chattahoochee,
Hardin Heights, Bradfordville, Capitola, Chaires,
Chaires Crossroads, Killearn Estates, Killearn Lakes,
Maclay State Gardens, Tallahassee, Alma, Capps, Casa Blanco,
Dills, Drifton, Festus, Jarrott, Monticello, Lovett, Cherry Lake,
Hanson, Hopewell, Madison, Pinetta, Sweetwater, Bethel,
Hilliardville, Wakulla Springs, Athena, Boyd, Bucell Junction,
Cabbage Grove, Carbur, Fenholloway, Perry, Midway, Buckville,
Cooks Hammock, Day, Mayo, Cross City, Cross City Airport, Hines,
Jonesboro, Old Town, Sandestin, Santa Rosa Beach,
Turquoise Beach, Bunker, Freeport, Portland, Port Washington,
Panama City, Callaway, Cairo, Lynn Haven, Southport, Vicksburg,
Magnolia Beach, Oak Grove, Odena, Port St. Joe, White City,
Beacon Hill, Overstreet, Saint Joe Beach, Apalachicola,
Apalachicola Airport, Bay City, Tilton, Creels, Hays Place,
High Bluff, Buckhorn, Medart, Panacea, Sopchoppy, Port Leon,
Saint Marks, Adams Beach, Blue Springs, Cedar Island,
Dekle Beach, Fish Creek, Howell Place, Yellow Jacket,
Horseshoe Beach, Jena, Shired Island, Suwannee, Crossroads,
Georgetown, Hatcher, Wire Bridge, Union, Bagby State Park,
Days Crossroads, Fort Gaines, Jones Crossing, Moores Crossroads,
Pecan, Ricks Place, Benevolence, Coles, Cuthbert, Peterson Hill,
Shivers Mill, Springvale, Springvale Station, Arlington,
Commissary Hill, Cordrays Mill, Dickey, Morgan, Williamsburg,
Edison, Clarks Mill, Dawson, Dawson Municipal A/P, Doverel,
Graves, Herod, Yeomans, Albany, East Albany, Lockett Crossing,
Pretoria, Southwest Ga Regional A/P, Turner City, Walker,
Forrester, Leesburg, Palmyra, Alfords, Gammage, Gordy, Isabella,
Red Rock, Sylvester, Sylvester Airport, Ashburn, Hobby, Worth,
Chula, Harding, Sunsweet, Tifton, Ashton, Bowens Mill,
Fitzgerald, Fitzgerald Municipal A/P, Queensland, Westwood,
Waterloo, Abba, Irwinville, Ocilla, Douglasville, Blakely,
Centerville, Cuba, Early Co A/P, Mayhaw, Babcock, Bellview,
Boykin, Colquitt, Cooktown, Elmodel Wma, Hawkinstown,
Hoggard Mill, Newton, Red Store Crossroads, Iveys Mill, Milford,
Branchville, Camilla, Mitchell Co A/P, Cotton, Pelham, Moultrie,
Moultrie Municipal A/P, Spence Airport, Adel, Cook Co A/P,
Greggs, Pine Valley, Barneyville, Laconte, Massee,
Berrien Co A/P, Cottle, Nashville, Weber, Bannockburn,
Davis Park, Donaldsonville A/P, Donalsonville, Little Hope,
Riverturn, Fairchild, Seminole State Park, Ausmac, Bainbridge,
Decatur Co A/P, Hanover, Lynn, Steinham Store, West Bainbridge,
Beachton, Capel, Elpino, Grady Co A/P, Moncrief, Pine Park,
Dillon, Metcalf, Pasco, Thomasville, Brooks Co A/P, Dixie,
Empress, Nankin, Quitman, Grooverville, Valdosta,
Valdosta Regional Airport, Courthouse, Lakeland, and Teeterville
214 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022 /114 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022/
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THIS
EVENING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS
EVENING TO 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph expected. For the Freeze Warning, sub-
freezing temperatures ranging from the mid 20s to lower 30s are
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida.
* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ to 7
PM EST /6 PM CST/ Saturday. For the Freeze Warning, from
Saturday evening through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost and
freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation
and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible. Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.