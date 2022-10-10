MOULTRIE, Ga. – Seven Moultrie residents participated at this year’s Georgia Golden Olympic with the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority in Warner Robins on Saturday, Oct. 1.
The Georgia Golden Olympics is a statewide event, held in the City of Warner Robins, Georgia, for adults 50 years of age or older. The event provides an opportunity to participate in amateur sports competition, to learn new leisure skills, to discover that physical activity is for all ages, to meet new friends and to share good times, according to information posted on the website.
The annual event has four goals: to promote a social, competitive, athletic and recreational experience for older adults, to maintain and improve the health and wellness of Georgia's adults, to promote and create an interest in lifetime sports, recreation and physical exercise as a means of enhancing one's quality of life, and to create an awareness of the abilities and capabilities of older Georgians.
“Our Colquitt County team brought home a total of 12 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze medals,” MCCPRA Human Resource & Finance Manager Sheree Hamilton shared in a release.
The MCCPRA was represented by Nancy Horne, Francine Pitts, Julia Johnston, Linda Stegall, Aline Holder, Grover (Speedy) Shiver, and Andy O’Neal.
The annual event has more than 20 sports and 60 events to make it possible for participation regardless of an individual's age or physical ability.
They also host different age divisions and several levels of ability throughout the competition so everyone can participate.
The founding organizations of the event are: Georgia Department of Human Resources, Division of Public Health (now the Georgia Department of Public Health); Robins Air Force Base, Services Divisions; Georgia Recreation and Park Association; The Georgia Health Care Association; The University of Georgia, J. W. Fanning Institute for Leadership and Community Development; and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
For more information on the Georgia Golden Olympics, please visit www.mccpra.com or www.georgiagoldenolympics.org.
