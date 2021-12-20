MOULTRIE, Ga. — Seventh grade Packer X participated in a project in which groups of students endeavored to create their own businesses.
The students were challenged to write a business plan, develop a prototype, and mass produce their products to be sold, according to a press release from Willie J. Williams Middle School. The project culminated in an Entrepreneur Fair where the students showcased their products to be sold to parents and the staff of WJW.
The fair produced $2,086 in sales, the school said. Part of the proceeds will be used for an extracurricular activity for the participating students, and 50% will be donated to a student-chosen local charity.
