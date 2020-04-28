MOULTRIE, Ga. — Less than a week after tornadoes danced across South Georgia — including a long-track twister through Colquitt County — the area is once again bracing for storms.
There is a possibility of severe weather in Wednesday night’s thunderstorms, the National Weather Service said, but it is less likely than on last Thursday when four tornadoes hit South Georgia and seven more hit North Florida.
The NWS’s Tallahassee office predicted a 30% chance of showers Wednesday; 90% Wednesday night, mostly after 8 p.m.; and 60 percent Thursday, mainly before 8 a.m. Winds could gust up to 25 miles per hour Wednesday and 20 mph Wednesday night and Thursday.
The office said the Storm Prediction Center has forecast a marginal to slight risk of severe weather ahead of a cold front moving through the area, according to the NWS website at weather.gov/tae. Marginal is the lowest of five rankings of severe weather risk; slight risk is the next one up. The risk last Thursday was enhanced, the third highest risk level.
If severe weather does materialize Wednesday, it would be the fourth set of bad storms in less than three weeks to hit in or near Colquitt County.
Storms on April 13 spawned a tornado in Worth County near TyTy and another in Irwin County.
Another round of storms the night of April 19 and the morning of April 20 brought tornadoes to several areas of southern Alabama, southern Georgia and northern Florida, including an EF-2 that started at 2:10 a.m. two miles northwest of Bridgeboro in Mitchell County. It lasted 14 minutes and traveled 8.6 miles to two miles southeast of Gordy in Worth County. The estimated peak wind was 120 miles an hour.
Finally, on April 23, a line of thunderstorms spawned a total of 11 tornadoes and a downburst that damaged homes and vegetation throughout the Tallahassee NWS office’s coverage area.
One of those tornadoes was an EF-1 that started at 12:05 p.m. one mile west-northwest of Pelham and ended two miles east of Pelham five minutes later. Estimated peak wind was 95 mph.
The same thunderstorm that produced the Pelham tornado produced an EF-1 that lasted a frightening 36 minutes and covered 28.6 miles. The twister started two miles north of Moultrie Municipal Airport at 12:34 p.m. and ended three miles southeast of Massee in Cook County at 1:10 p.m. Estimated peak wind was 110 mph.
The weather service’s website includes this survey summary:
This long-track tornado was produced by the same thunderstorm that spawned a tornado in upstream Pelham, Ga. The tornado touched down south of Moultrie, Ga., just west of U.S. 319 and produced damage consistent with EF-1 winds through most of its long track. Most of the damage was in the form of snapped or uprooted trees.
As the tornado crossed Ga. Route 133, it caused significant damage to a warehouse at the Farmers Gin and Peanut Company.
The tornado reached its maximum intensity of 110 mph, which is just shy of EF-2, at the east end of Pike Creek Turf Circle. Here it snapped many large pine trees at their base.
The tornado caused some minor roof damage to a home on McConnell Bridge Road before flipping a small plane upside down at the Cook County Airport. The tornado crossed I-75 at the Adel, Ga., exit damaging several billboards and tall signs. In downtown Adel, the tornado ripped off large sections of two warehouses on Third Street belonging to the Adel Ice Company. Many trees were toppled onto homes in the vicinity of East 9th and 10th streets. Winds were estimated to be 95-100 mph in Adel.
The tornado continued eastward snapping a few trees on Ga. Highway 37 East and in the Indian Creek Road subdivision. The tornado then snapped trees on Register Road and significantly damaged a large shed before lifting.
It should be noted that a large swath of straight-line wind damage occurred to the south of the tornado track along much of its length from the Langdale Parkway in Colquitt County through Cecil, Ga., and eastward into northwestern Lanier County. These winds were estimated to be 90-95 mph in Cecil.
The weather service’s report indicates there were no injuries in the storms, although other media has reported minor injuries in Adel.
One casualty of the April 23 storm, though, was the NOAA weather radio transmitter in Pelham. The NWS website said all overhead circuits were damaged by the tornado and torn down. It has been placed on the repair list.
“There is no estimated time for repairs,” the website said. “This site could be down for a while.”
