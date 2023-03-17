MOULTRIE, Ga. — Severe weather warnings continue to come from the National Weather Service with regularity.
This morning, the NWS sent an email briefing to The Observer warning of possible severe storms tonight.
Colquitt County is in an area of marginal risk (level 1 of 5) while areas to the south and west are at slight risk (level 2 of 5).
“Showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday afternoon through the overnight hours,” the email said. “The SPC (Storm Prediction Center) has highlighted the Florida Panhandle, west Big Bend, Southeast Alabama, and Southwest Georgia in a slight risk for severe weather, with a marginal risk across south-central Georgia and the eastern Florida Big Bend. The main threat appears to be damaging wind gusts and a brief tornado or two.”
The Weather Prediction Center has also issued a warning that most of the area — including all of Colquitt County — is at marginal risk for excessive rainfall.
A graphic that accompanies the email estimated the timing of the storm across the region. Western Colquitt County falls into a zone with an estimated time of arrival of 6-10 p.m. while the eastern half is in a zone with an ETA of 9 p.m. to midnight.
