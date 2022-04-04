MOULTRIE, Ga. — Here come the rains again …
The National Weather Service expects two days of potentially severe weather Tuesday and Wednesday across southern Georgia, as well as southern Alabama and northern Florida.
“Tuesday’s event is expected to feature a widespread damaging wind event and tornadoes, some of which could be significant,” the NWS said in a briefing Monday afternoon. “Wednesday’s event is more uncertain but could feature large hail and damaging winds, especially across Southern Georgia.”
Colquitt County should see the squall line arrive between 2 and 5 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the briefing.
Most of Colquitt County — in fact, most of South Georgia — will be in an area of Enhanced Risk, the third of five levels of risk, on Tuesday with southern-most areas at Slight Risk, one level lower.
On Wednesday, the entire South Georgia area is considered at Slight Risk.
“Since two rounds of severe weather will affect the region, the potential exists for several inches of rain, which could lead to flash flooding,” the weather service said.
Colquitt Countians can expect 2-3 inches of rain between Tuesday and Thursday, but isolated areas could get as much as 6 inches, the NWS briefing said.
“Cooler weather will arrive behind the cold front by the weekend, with a light frost possible across South Alabama and South Georgia on Saturday morning,” the NWS said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.