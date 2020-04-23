Action Recommended: Take shelter in place or per instructions
Issued by: Tallahassee - FL, US, National Weather Service,
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Decatur County in southwestern Georgia... Cook County in south central Georgia... Grady County in southwestern Georgia... Berrien County in south central Georgia... Northwestern Lanier County in south central Georgia... Southeastern Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia... Northwestern Lowndes County in south central Georgia... Thomas County in south central Georgia... Brooks County in south central Georgia... Colquitt County in south central Georgia... Southern Tift County in south central Georgia... Southeastern Worth County in south central Georgia... * Until 1245 PM EDT. * At 1222 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mystic to near Doerun to near Ochlocknee to Cairo to near Chattahoochee, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include... Nashville, Moultrie, Adel, Thomasville, Pelham, Valdosta, Cairo, Quitman, Camilla, Tifton, Hahira, Sparks, Boston, Enigma, Omega, Ray City, Norman Park, Lenox, Doerun and Ochlocknee. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 PM EDT for south central and southwestern Georgia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; HAIL...0.75IN; WIND...70MPH
