Severe Thunderstorm Warning
GAC019-027-071-075-173-185-142030-
/O.NEW.KTAE.SV.W.0172.220614T1935Z-220614T2030Z/

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
335 PM EDT Tue Jun 14 2022

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Cook County in south central Georgia...
  Southern Berrien County in south central Georgia...
  Lanier County in south central Georgia...
  Northern Lowndes County in south central Georgia...
  Northwestern Brooks County in south central Georgia...
  Colquitt County in south central Georgia...

* Until 430 PM EDT.

* At 335 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
  extending from 6 miles northwest of Norman Park to 9 miles north of
  Lakeland, moving south at 15 mph.

  HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
  Nashville, Moultrie, Adel, Lakeland, Valdosta, Hahira, Sparks, Ray
  City, Norman Park, Lenox, Doerun, Moody Air Force Base, Riverside,
  Schley, Meigs, Berlin, Funston, Cecil, Ellenton and Reed Bingham
  State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service
office in Tallahassee.

&&

LAT...LON 3087 8297 3085 8301 3085 8309 3102 8374
      3104 8374 3104 8378 3103 8378 3104 8380
      3104 8400 3110 8400 3111 8401 3111 8400
      3133 8400 3123 8305 3118 8305 3118 8297
TIME...MOT...LOC 1935Z 008DEG 11KT 3135 8375 3117 8306

HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

$$

42-DVD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Severe Weather Statement
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
330 PM EDT Tue Jun 14 2022

GAC019-071-075-155-277-287-321-142015-
/O.CON.KTAE.SV.W.0171.000000T0000Z-220614T2015Z/
Cook GA-Irwin GA-Berrien GA-Turner GA-Colquitt GA-Tift GA-Worth GA-
330 PM EDT Tue Jun 14 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT
FOR NORTHERN COOK...SOUTHWESTERN IRWIN...BERRIEN...SOUTHERN TURNER...
NORTHEASTERN COLQUITT...TIFT AND WORTH COUNTIES...

At 330 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 10 miles east of Leesburg to near Alapaha, moving
south at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Tifton, Nashville, Sylvester, Enigma, Omega, Norman Park, Lenox,
Poulan, Doerun, Ty Ty, Alapaha, Phillipsburg, Unionville, Terrell,
Sycamore, Sumner, Minton, Scooterville, Sylvester Airport and
Anderson City.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.
They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in
Tallahassee.

&&

LAT...LON 3163 8353 3147 8314 3140 8314 3132 8306
      3115 8304 3114 8317 3133 8400 3146 8400
      3146 8398 3154 8400 3156 8398 3163 8401
      3165 8399 3165 8402 3170 8403 3176 8399
      3180 8401 3180 8398 3177 8393
TIME...MOT...LOC 1930Z 011DEG 8KT 3174 8399 3135 8317

HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

$$

42-DVD

Heat Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
317 PM EDT Tue Jun 14 2022

ALZ065>069-FLZ007>019-026>029-034-108-112-114-115-118-127-128-134-
GAZ120>131-142>148-155>161-151100-
/O.NEW.KTAE.HT.Y.0002.220615T1600Z-220616T0000Z/
/O.CON.KTAE.HT.Y.0001.000000T0000Z-220615T0000Z/
Coffee-Dale-Henry-Geneva-Houston-North Walton-Central Walton-
Holmes-Washington-Jackson-Inland Bay-Calhoun-Inland Gulf-
Inland Franklin-Gadsden-Leon-Inland Jefferson-Madison-Liberty-
Inland Wakulla-Inland Taylor-Lafayette-Inland Dixie-South Walton-
Coastal Bay-Coastal Gulf-Coastal Franklin-Coastal Jefferson-
Coastal Wakulla-Coastal Taylor-Coastal Dixie-Quitman-Clay-
Randolph-Terrell-Dougherty-Lee-Worth-Turner-Tift-Ben Hill-Irwin-
Early-Miller-Baker-Mitchell-Colquitt-Cook-Berrien-Seminole-
Decatur-Grady-Thomas-Brooks-Lowndes-Lanier-
Including the cities of Battens Crossroads, Enterprise,
Enterprise Municipal A/P, Keyton, Asbury, Beamon,
Blackwell Field A/P, Browns Crossroads, Daleville, Dill, Ewell,
Fort Rucker, Mabson, Ozark, Blackwood, Headland,
Headland Municipal A/P, Abbeville, Abbeville Municipal A/P,
Lawrenceville, Screamer, Geneva, Geneva Municipal A/P, Fadette,
Hartford, Ganer, Hacoda, Logan Field Municipal A/P, Dothan,
Ashford, Cottonwood, Alpine Heights, Argyle, Center Ridge,
Cluster Springs, De Funiak Spring Airport, De Funiak Springs,
Glendale, Eucheeanna, Pleasant Ridge, Barker Store, Leonia,
New Hope, Bonifay, Holmes County Airport, Cobb Crossroads,
Crystal Lake, Poplar Head, Chipley, Chipley Municipal Airport,
Orange Hill, Five Points, Marianna, Simsville,
Richter Crossroads, Browntown, Graceville, Malone, Sneads,
Bennett, Econfina, Nixon, Youngstown, Abe Springs, Blountstown,
Clarksville, Durham, Frink, Marysville, Scotts Ferry,
Howard Creek, Dalkeith, Honeyville, Wewahitchka, Beverly,
Buck Siding, Fort Gadsden, Morgan Place, Littman, Quincy,
Quincy Airport, Santa Clara, Wetumpka, Chattahoochee,
Hardin Heights, Bradfordville, Capitola, Chaires,
Chaires Crossroads, Killearn Estates, Killearn Lakes,
Maclay State Gardens, Tallahassee, Alma, Capps, Casa Blanco,
Dills, Drifton, Festus, Jarrott, Monticello, Lovett, Cherry Lake,
Hanson, Hopewell, Madison, Pinetta, Sweetwater, Bethel,
Hilliardville, Wakulla Springs, Athena, Boyd, Bucell Junction,
Cabbage Grove, Carbur, Fenholloway, Perry, Midway, Buckville,
Cooks Hammock, Day, Mayo, Cross City, Cross City Airport, Hines,
Jonesboro, Old Town, Sandestin, Santa Rosa Beach,
Turquoise Beach, Bunker, Freeport, Portland, Port Washington,
Panama City, Callaway, Cairo, Lynn Haven, Southport, Vicksburg,
Magnolia Beach, Oak Grove, Odena, Port St. Joe, White City,
Beacon Hill, Overstreet, Saint Joe Beach, Apalachicola,
Apalachicola Airport, Bay City, Tilton, Creels, Hays Place,
High Bluff, Buckhorn, Medart, Panacea, Sopchoppy, Port Leon,
Saint Marks, Adams Beach, Blue Springs, Cedar Island,
Dekle Beach, Fish Creek, Howell Place, Yellow Jacket,
Horseshoe Beach, Jena, Shired Island, Suwannee, Crossroads,
Georgetown, Hatcher, Wire Bridge, Union, Bagby State Park,
Days Crossroads, Fort Gaines, Jones Crossing, Moores Crossroads,
Pecan, Ricks Place, Benevolence, Coles, Cuthbert, Peterson Hill,
Shivers Mill, Springvale, Springvale Station, Arlington,
Commissary Hill, Cordrays Mill, Dickey, Morgan, Williamsburg,
Edison, Clarks Mill, Dawson, Dawson Municipal A/P, Doverel,
Graves, Herod, Yeomans, Albany, East Albany, Lockett Crossing,
Pretoria, Southwest Ga Regional A/P, Turner City, Walker,
Forrester, Leesburg, Palmyra, Alfords, Gammage, Gordy, Isabella,
Red Rock, Sylvester, Sylvester Airport, Ashburn, Hobby, Worth,
Chula, Harding, Sunsweet, Tifton, Ashton, Bowens Mill,
Fitzgerald, Fitzgerald Municipal A/P, Queensland, Westwood,
Waterloo, Abba, Irwinville, Ocilla, Douglasville, Blakely,
Centerville, Cuba, Early Co A/P, Mayhaw, Babcock, Bellview,
Boykin, Colquitt, Cooktown, Elmodel Wma, Hawkinstown,
Hoggard Mill, Newton, Red Store Crossroads, Iveys Mill, Milford,
Branchville, Camilla, Mitchell Co A/P, Cotton, Pelham, Moultrie,
Moultrie Municipal A/P, Spence Airport, Adel, Cook Co A/P,
Greggs, Pine Valley, Barneyville, Laconte, Massee,
Berrien Co A/P, Cottle, Nashville, Weber, Bannockburn,
Davis Park, Donaldsonville A/P, Donalsonville, Little Hope,
Riverturn, Fairchild, Seminole State Park, Ausmac, Bainbridge,
Decatur Co A/P, Hanover, Lynn, Steinham Store, West Bainbridge,
Beachton, Capel, Elpino, Grady Co A/P, Moncrief, Pine Park,
Dillon, Metcalf, Pasco, Thomasville, Brooks Co A/P, Dixie,
Empress, Nankin, Quitman, Grooverville, Valdosta,
Valdosta Regional Airport, Courthouse, Lakeland, and Teeterville
317 PM EDT Tue Jun 14 2022 /217 PM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022/

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/ TO 8 PM EDT
/7 PM CDT/ WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory today, heat index values between
  105 and 111. For the Heat Advisory tomorrow, heat index values
  between 107 and 112 expected. Areas in the southeast Big Bend
  may see locally higher heat index values tomorrow afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
  southwest Georgia and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
  this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon EDT /11
  AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
  illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

$$

Heat Advisory

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 367
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
1220 PM EDT TUE JUN 14 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 367 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT
FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

GAC001-003-005-007-009-013-015-017-019-021-023-025-029-031-035-
037-039-043-045-049-051-053-057-061-063-065-067-069-071-075-077-
079-081-085-089-091-093-095-097-099-101-103-107-109-113-117-121-
125-127-133-135-139-141-143-145-149-151-153-155-159-161-163-165-
167-169-171-173-175-177-179-183-187-191-193-197-199-201-205-207-
209-211-215-217-219-223-225-227-229-231-233-235-237-239-243-247-
249-251-255-259-261-263-267-269-271-273-277-279-283-285-287-289-
293-297-299-303-305-307-309-315-319-321-150000-
/O.NEW.KWNS.SV.A.0367.220614T1620Z-220615T0000Z/

GA
.    GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

APPLING              ATKINSON            BACON
BAKER                BALDWIN             BARROW
BARTOW               BEN HILL            BERRIEN
BIBB                 BLECKLEY            BRANTLEY
BRYAN                BULLOCH             BUTTS
CALHOUN              CAMDEN              CANDLER
CARROLL              CHARLTON            CHATHAM
CHATTAHOOCHEE        CHEROKEE            CLAY
CLAYTON              CLINCH              COBB
COFFEE               COLQUITT            COOK
COWETA               CRAWFORD            CRISP
DAWSON               DEKALB              DODGE
DOOLY                DOUGHERTY           DOUGLAS
EARLY                ECHOLS              EFFINGHAM
EMANUEL              EVANS               FAYETTE
FORSYTH              FULTON              GLASCOCK
GLYNN                GREENE              GWINNETT
HALL                 HANCOCK             HARALSON
HARRIS               HEARD               HENRY
HOUSTON              IRWIN               JASPER
JEFFERSON            JEFF DAVIS          JENKINS
JOHNSON              JONES               LAMAR
LANIER               LAURENS             LEE
LIBERTY              LONG                LUMPKIN
MACON                MARION              MCINTOSH
MERIWETHER           MILLER              MITCHELL
MONROE               MONTGOMERY          MORGAN
MUSCOGEE             NEWTON              OCONEE
PAULDING             PEACH               PICKENS
PIERCE               PIKE                POLK
PULASKI              PUTNAM              QUITMAN
RANDOLPH             ROCKDALE            SCHLEY
SCREVEN              SPALDING            STEWART
SUMTER               TALBOT              TATTNALL
TAYLOR               TELFAIR             TERRELL
TIFT                 TOOMBS              TREUTLEN
TROUP                TURNER              TWIGGS
UPSON                WALTON              WARE
WASHINGTON           WAYNE               WEBSTER
WHEELER              WILCOX              WILKINSON
WORTH
$$

