Severe Thunderstorm Warning
GAC019-027-071-075-173-185-142030-
/O.NEW.KTAE.SV.W.0172.220614T1935Z-220614T2030Z/
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
335 PM EDT Tue Jun 14 2022
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Cook County in south central Georgia...
Southern Berrien County in south central Georgia...
Lanier County in south central Georgia...
Northern Lowndes County in south central Georgia...
Northwestern Brooks County in south central Georgia...
Colquitt County in south central Georgia...
* Until 430 PM EDT.
* At 335 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 6 miles northwest of Norman Park to 9 miles north of
Lakeland, moving south at 15 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Nashville, Moultrie, Adel, Lakeland, Valdosta, Hahira, Sparks, Ray
City, Norman Park, Lenox, Doerun, Moody Air Force Base, Riverside,
Schley, Meigs, Berlin, Funston, Cecil, Ellenton and Reed Bingham
State Park.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service
office in Tallahassee.
&&
LAT...LON 3087 8297 3085 8301 3085 8309 3102 8374
3104 8374 3104 8378 3103 8378 3104 8380
3104 8400 3110 8400 3111 8401 3111 8400
3133 8400 3123 8305 3118 8305 3118 8297
TIME...MOT...LOC 1935Z 008DEG 11KT 3135 8375 3117 8306
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
$$
42-DVD
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Severe Weather Statement
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
330 PM EDT Tue Jun 14 2022
GAC019-071-075-155-277-287-321-142015-
/O.CON.KTAE.SV.W.0171.000000T0000Z-220614T2015Z/
Cook GA-Irwin GA-Berrien GA-Turner GA-Colquitt GA-Tift GA-Worth GA-
330 PM EDT Tue Jun 14 2022
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT
FOR NORTHERN COOK...SOUTHWESTERN IRWIN...BERRIEN...SOUTHERN TURNER...
NORTHEASTERN COLQUITT...TIFT AND WORTH COUNTIES...
At 330 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 10 miles east of Leesburg to near Alapaha, moving
south at 10 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include...
Tifton, Nashville, Sylvester, Enigma, Omega, Norman Park, Lenox,
Poulan, Doerun, Ty Ty, Alapaha, Phillipsburg, Unionville, Terrell,
Sycamore, Sumner, Minton, Scooterville, Sylvester Airport and
Anderson City.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.
They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in
Tallahassee.
&&
LAT...LON 3163 8353 3147 8314 3140 8314 3132 8306
3115 8304 3114 8317 3133 8400 3146 8400
3146 8398 3154 8400 3156 8398 3163 8401
3165 8399 3165 8402 3170 8403 3176 8399
3180 8401 3180 8398 3177 8393
TIME...MOT...LOC 1930Z 011DEG 8KT 3174 8399 3135 8317
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
$$
42-DVD
Severe Weather Statement
Severe Weather Statement
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
330 PM EDT Tue Jun 14 2022
GAC019-071-075-155-277-287-321-142015-
/O.CON.KTAE.SV.W.0171.000000T0000Z-220614T2015Z/
Cook GA-Irwin GA-Berrien GA-Turner GA-Colquitt GA-Tift GA-Worth GA-
330 PM EDT Tue Jun 14 2022
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT
FOR NORTHERN COOK...SOUTHWESTERN IRWIN...BERRIEN...SOUTHERN TURNER...
NORTHEASTERN COLQUITT...TIFT AND WORTH COUNTIES...
At 330 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 10 miles east of Leesburg to near Alapaha, moving
south at 10 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include...
Tifton, Nashville, Sylvester, Enigma, Omega, Norman Park, Lenox,
Poulan, Doerun, Ty Ty, Alapaha, Phillipsburg, Unionville, Terrell,
Sycamore, Sumner, Minton, Scooterville, Sylvester Airport and
Anderson City.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.
They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in
Tallahassee.
&&
LAT...LON 3163 8353 3147 8314 3140 8314 3132 8306
3115 8304 3114 8317 3133 8400 3146 8400
3146 8398 3154 8400 3156 8398 3163 8401
3165 8399 3165 8402 3170 8403 3176 8399
3180 8401 3180 8398 3177 8393
TIME...MOT...LOC 1930Z 011DEG 8KT 3174 8399 3135 8317
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
$$
42-DVD
Heat Advisory
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
317 PM EDT Tue Jun 14 2022
ALZ065>069-FLZ007>019-026>029-034-108-112-114-115-118-127-128-134-
GAZ120>131-142>148-155>161-151100-
/O.NEW.KTAE.HT.Y.0002.220615T1600Z-220616T0000Z/
/O.CON.KTAE.HT.Y.0001.000000T0000Z-220615T0000Z/
Coffee-Dale-Henry-Geneva-Houston-North Walton-Central Walton-
Holmes-Washington-Jackson-Inland Bay-Calhoun-Inland Gulf-
Inland Franklin-Gadsden-Leon-Inland Jefferson-Madison-Liberty-
Inland Wakulla-Inland Taylor-Lafayette-Inland Dixie-South Walton-
Coastal Bay-Coastal Gulf-Coastal Franklin-Coastal Jefferson-
Coastal Wakulla-Coastal Taylor-Coastal Dixie-Quitman-Clay-
Randolph-Terrell-Dougherty-Lee-Worth-Turner-Tift-Ben Hill-Irwin-
Early-Miller-Baker-Mitchell-Colquitt-Cook-Berrien-Seminole-
Decatur-Grady-Thomas-Brooks-Lowndes-Lanier-
Including the cities of Battens Crossroads, Enterprise,
Enterprise Municipal A/P, Keyton, Asbury, Beamon,
Blackwell Field A/P, Browns Crossroads, Daleville, Dill, Ewell,
Fort Rucker, Mabson, Ozark, Blackwood, Headland,
Headland Municipal A/P, Abbeville, Abbeville Municipal A/P,
Lawrenceville, Screamer, Geneva, Geneva Municipal A/P, Fadette,
Hartford, Ganer, Hacoda, Logan Field Municipal A/P, Dothan,
Ashford, Cottonwood, Alpine Heights, Argyle, Center Ridge,
Cluster Springs, De Funiak Spring Airport, De Funiak Springs,
Glendale, Eucheeanna, Pleasant Ridge, Barker Store, Leonia,
New Hope, Bonifay, Holmes County Airport, Cobb Crossroads,
Crystal Lake, Poplar Head, Chipley, Chipley Municipal Airport,
Orange Hill, Five Points, Marianna, Simsville,
Richter Crossroads, Browntown, Graceville, Malone, Sneads,
Bennett, Econfina, Nixon, Youngstown, Abe Springs, Blountstown,
Clarksville, Durham, Frink, Marysville, Scotts Ferry,
Howard Creek, Dalkeith, Honeyville, Wewahitchka, Beverly,
Buck Siding, Fort Gadsden, Morgan Place, Littman, Quincy,
Quincy Airport, Santa Clara, Wetumpka, Chattahoochee,
Hardin Heights, Bradfordville, Capitola, Chaires,
Chaires Crossroads, Killearn Estates, Killearn Lakes,
Maclay State Gardens, Tallahassee, Alma, Capps, Casa Blanco,
Dills, Drifton, Festus, Jarrott, Monticello, Lovett, Cherry Lake,
Hanson, Hopewell, Madison, Pinetta, Sweetwater, Bethel,
Hilliardville, Wakulla Springs, Athena, Boyd, Bucell Junction,
Cabbage Grove, Carbur, Fenholloway, Perry, Midway, Buckville,
Cooks Hammock, Day, Mayo, Cross City, Cross City Airport, Hines,
Jonesboro, Old Town, Sandestin, Santa Rosa Beach,
Turquoise Beach, Bunker, Freeport, Portland, Port Washington,
Panama City, Callaway, Cairo, Lynn Haven, Southport, Vicksburg,
Magnolia Beach, Oak Grove, Odena, Port St. Joe, White City,
Beacon Hill, Overstreet, Saint Joe Beach, Apalachicola,
Apalachicola Airport, Bay City, Tilton, Creels, Hays Place,
High Bluff, Buckhorn, Medart, Panacea, Sopchoppy, Port Leon,
Saint Marks, Adams Beach, Blue Springs, Cedar Island,
Dekle Beach, Fish Creek, Howell Place, Yellow Jacket,
Horseshoe Beach, Jena, Shired Island, Suwannee, Crossroads,
Georgetown, Hatcher, Wire Bridge, Union, Bagby State Park,
Days Crossroads, Fort Gaines, Jones Crossing, Moores Crossroads,
Pecan, Ricks Place, Benevolence, Coles, Cuthbert, Peterson Hill,
Shivers Mill, Springvale, Springvale Station, Arlington,
Commissary Hill, Cordrays Mill, Dickey, Morgan, Williamsburg,
Edison, Clarks Mill, Dawson, Dawson Municipal A/P, Doverel,
Graves, Herod, Yeomans, Albany, East Albany, Lockett Crossing,
Pretoria, Southwest Ga Regional A/P, Turner City, Walker,
Forrester, Leesburg, Palmyra, Alfords, Gammage, Gordy, Isabella,
Red Rock, Sylvester, Sylvester Airport, Ashburn, Hobby, Worth,
Chula, Harding, Sunsweet, Tifton, Ashton, Bowens Mill,
Fitzgerald, Fitzgerald Municipal A/P, Queensland, Westwood,
Waterloo, Abba, Irwinville, Ocilla, Douglasville, Blakely,
Centerville, Cuba, Early Co A/P, Mayhaw, Babcock, Bellview,
Boykin, Colquitt, Cooktown, Elmodel Wma, Hawkinstown,
Hoggard Mill, Newton, Red Store Crossroads, Iveys Mill, Milford,
Branchville, Camilla, Mitchell Co A/P, Cotton, Pelham, Moultrie,
Moultrie Municipal A/P, Spence Airport, Adel, Cook Co A/P,
Greggs, Pine Valley, Barneyville, Laconte, Massee,
Berrien Co A/P, Cottle, Nashville, Weber, Bannockburn,
Davis Park, Donaldsonville A/P, Donalsonville, Little Hope,
Riverturn, Fairchild, Seminole State Park, Ausmac, Bainbridge,
Decatur Co A/P, Hanover, Lynn, Steinham Store, West Bainbridge,
Beachton, Capel, Elpino, Grady Co A/P, Moncrief, Pine Park,
Dillon, Metcalf, Pasco, Thomasville, Brooks Co A/P, Dixie,
Empress, Nankin, Quitman, Grooverville, Valdosta,
Valdosta Regional Airport, Courthouse, Lakeland, and Teeterville
317 PM EDT Tue Jun 14 2022 /217 PM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022/
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/ TO 8 PM EDT
/7 PM CDT/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory today, heat index values between
105 and 111. For the Heat Advisory tomorrow, heat index values
between 107 and 112 expected. Areas in the southeast Big Bend
may see locally higher heat index values tomorrow afternoon.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon EDT /11
AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
$$
Heat Advisory
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
317 PM EDT Tue Jun 14 2022
ALZ065>069-FLZ007>019-026>029-034-108-112-114-115-118-127-128-134-
GAZ120>131-142>148-155>161-151100-
/O.NEW.KTAE.HT.Y.0002.220615T1600Z-220616T0000Z/
/O.CON.KTAE.HT.Y.0001.000000T0000Z-220615T0000Z/
Coffee-Dale-Henry-Geneva-Houston-North Walton-Central Walton-
Holmes-Washington-Jackson-Inland Bay-Calhoun-Inland Gulf-
Inland Franklin-Gadsden-Leon-Inland Jefferson-Madison-Liberty-
Inland Wakulla-Inland Taylor-Lafayette-Inland Dixie-South Walton-
Coastal Bay-Coastal Gulf-Coastal Franklin-Coastal Jefferson-
Coastal Wakulla-Coastal Taylor-Coastal Dixie-Quitman-Clay-
Randolph-Terrell-Dougherty-Lee-Worth-Turner-Tift-Ben Hill-Irwin-
Early-Miller-Baker-Mitchell-Colquitt-Cook-Berrien-Seminole-
Decatur-Grady-Thomas-Brooks-Lowndes-Lanier-
Including the cities of Battens Crossroads, Enterprise,
Enterprise Municipal A/P, Keyton, Asbury, Beamon,
Blackwell Field A/P, Browns Crossroads, Daleville, Dill, Ewell,
Fort Rucker, Mabson, Ozark, Blackwood, Headland,
Headland Municipal A/P, Abbeville, Abbeville Municipal A/P,
Lawrenceville, Screamer, Geneva, Geneva Municipal A/P, Fadette,
Hartford, Ganer, Hacoda, Logan Field Municipal A/P, Dothan,
Ashford, Cottonwood, Alpine Heights, Argyle, Center Ridge,
Cluster Springs, De Funiak Spring Airport, De Funiak Springs,
Glendale, Eucheeanna, Pleasant Ridge, Barker Store, Leonia,
New Hope, Bonifay, Holmes County Airport, Cobb Crossroads,
Crystal Lake, Poplar Head, Chipley, Chipley Municipal Airport,
Orange Hill, Five Points, Marianna, Simsville,
Richter Crossroads, Browntown, Graceville, Malone, Sneads,
Bennett, Econfina, Nixon, Youngstown, Abe Springs, Blountstown,
Clarksville, Durham, Frink, Marysville, Scotts Ferry,
Howard Creek, Dalkeith, Honeyville, Wewahitchka, Beverly,
Buck Siding, Fort Gadsden, Morgan Place, Littman, Quincy,
Quincy Airport, Santa Clara, Wetumpka, Chattahoochee,
Hardin Heights, Bradfordville, Capitola, Chaires,
Chaires Crossroads, Killearn Estates, Killearn Lakes,
Maclay State Gardens, Tallahassee, Alma, Capps, Casa Blanco,
Dills, Drifton, Festus, Jarrott, Monticello, Lovett, Cherry Lake,
Hanson, Hopewell, Madison, Pinetta, Sweetwater, Bethel,
Hilliardville, Wakulla Springs, Athena, Boyd, Bucell Junction,
Cabbage Grove, Carbur, Fenholloway, Perry, Midway, Buckville,
Cooks Hammock, Day, Mayo, Cross City, Cross City Airport, Hines,
Jonesboro, Old Town, Sandestin, Santa Rosa Beach,
Turquoise Beach, Bunker, Freeport, Portland, Port Washington,
Panama City, Callaway, Cairo, Lynn Haven, Southport, Vicksburg,
Magnolia Beach, Oak Grove, Odena, Port St. Joe, White City,
Beacon Hill, Overstreet, Saint Joe Beach, Apalachicola,
Apalachicola Airport, Bay City, Tilton, Creels, Hays Place,
High Bluff, Buckhorn, Medart, Panacea, Sopchoppy, Port Leon,
Saint Marks, Adams Beach, Blue Springs, Cedar Island,
Dekle Beach, Fish Creek, Howell Place, Yellow Jacket,
Horseshoe Beach, Jena, Shired Island, Suwannee, Crossroads,
Georgetown, Hatcher, Wire Bridge, Union, Bagby State Park,
Days Crossroads, Fort Gaines, Jones Crossing, Moores Crossroads,
Pecan, Ricks Place, Benevolence, Coles, Cuthbert, Peterson Hill,
Shivers Mill, Springvale, Springvale Station, Arlington,
Commissary Hill, Cordrays Mill, Dickey, Morgan, Williamsburg,
Edison, Clarks Mill, Dawson, Dawson Municipal A/P, Doverel,
Graves, Herod, Yeomans, Albany, East Albany, Lockett Crossing,
Pretoria, Southwest Ga Regional A/P, Turner City, Walker,
Forrester, Leesburg, Palmyra, Alfords, Gammage, Gordy, Isabella,
Red Rock, Sylvester, Sylvester Airport, Ashburn, Hobby, Worth,
Chula, Harding, Sunsweet, Tifton, Ashton, Bowens Mill,
Fitzgerald, Fitzgerald Municipal A/P, Queensland, Westwood,
Waterloo, Abba, Irwinville, Ocilla, Douglasville, Blakely,
Centerville, Cuba, Early Co A/P, Mayhaw, Babcock, Bellview,
Boykin, Colquitt, Cooktown, Elmodel Wma, Hawkinstown,
Hoggard Mill, Newton, Red Store Crossroads, Iveys Mill, Milford,
Branchville, Camilla, Mitchell Co A/P, Cotton, Pelham, Moultrie,
Moultrie Municipal A/P, Spence Airport, Adel, Cook Co A/P,
Greggs, Pine Valley, Barneyville, Laconte, Massee,
Berrien Co A/P, Cottle, Nashville, Weber, Bannockburn,
Davis Park, Donaldsonville A/P, Donalsonville, Little Hope,
Riverturn, Fairchild, Seminole State Park, Ausmac, Bainbridge,
Decatur Co A/P, Hanover, Lynn, Steinham Store, West Bainbridge,
Beachton, Capel, Elpino, Grady Co A/P, Moncrief, Pine Park,
Dillon, Metcalf, Pasco, Thomasville, Brooks Co A/P, Dixie,
Empress, Nankin, Quitman, Grooverville, Valdosta,
Valdosta Regional Airport, Courthouse, Lakeland, and Teeterville
317 PM EDT Tue Jun 14 2022 /217 PM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022/
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/ TO 8 PM EDT
/7 PM CDT/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory today, heat index values between
105 and 111. For the Heat Advisory tomorrow, heat index values
between 107 and 112 expected. Areas in the southeast Big Bend
may see locally higher heat index values tomorrow afternoon.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon EDT /11
AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
$$
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 367
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
1220 PM EDT TUE JUN 14 2022
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 367 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT
FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS
GAC001-003-005-007-009-013-015-017-019-021-023-025-029-031-035-
037-039-043-045-049-051-053-057-061-063-065-067-069-071-075-077-
079-081-085-089-091-093-095-097-099-101-103-107-109-113-117-121-
125-127-133-135-139-141-143-145-149-151-153-155-159-161-163-165-
167-169-171-173-175-177-179-183-187-191-193-197-199-201-205-207-
209-211-215-217-219-223-225-227-229-231-233-235-237-239-243-247-
249-251-255-259-261-263-267-269-271-273-277-279-283-285-287-289-
293-297-299-303-305-307-309-315-319-321-150000-
/O.NEW.KWNS.SV.A.0367.220614T1620Z-220615T0000Z/
GA
. GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE
APPLING ATKINSON BACON
BAKER BALDWIN BARROW
BARTOW BEN HILL BERRIEN
BIBB BLECKLEY BRANTLEY
BRYAN BULLOCH BUTTS
CALHOUN CAMDEN CANDLER
CARROLL CHARLTON CHATHAM
CHATTAHOOCHEE CHEROKEE CLAY
CLAYTON CLINCH COBB
COFFEE COLQUITT COOK
COWETA CRAWFORD CRISP
DAWSON DEKALB DODGE
DOOLY DOUGHERTY DOUGLAS
EARLY ECHOLS EFFINGHAM
EMANUEL EVANS FAYETTE
FORSYTH FULTON GLASCOCK
GLYNN GREENE GWINNETT
HALL HANCOCK HARALSON
HARRIS HEARD HENRY
HOUSTON IRWIN JASPER
JEFFERSON JEFF DAVIS JENKINS
JOHNSON JONES LAMAR
LANIER LAURENS LEE
LIBERTY LONG LUMPKIN
MACON MARION MCINTOSH
MERIWETHER MILLER MITCHELL
MONROE MONTGOMERY MORGAN
MUSCOGEE NEWTON OCONEE
PAULDING PEACH PICKENS
PIERCE PIKE POLK
PULASKI PUTNAM QUITMAN
RANDOLPH ROCKDALE SCHLEY
SCREVEN SPALDING STEWART
SUMTER TALBOT TATTNALL
TAYLOR TELFAIR TERRELL
TIFT TOOMBS TREUTLEN
TROUP TURNER TWIGGS
UPSON WALTON WARE
WASHINGTON WAYNE WEBSTER
WHEELER WILCOX WILKINSON
WORTH
$$
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.