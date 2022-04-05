Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
GAC017-019-027-071-075-155-173-205-275-277-287-321-052145-
/O.NEW.KTAE.SV.W.0075.220405T2039Z-220405T2145Z/
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
439 PM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Cook County in south central Georgia...
Irwin County in south central Georgia...
Berrien County in south central Georgia...
Eastern Turner County in south central Georgia...
Northern Lanier County in south central Georgia...
Southeastern Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia...
Northeastern Thomas County in south central Georgia...
Northwestern Brooks County in south central Georgia...
Colquitt County in south central Georgia...
Tift County in south central Georgia...
Ben Hill County in south central Georgia...
Southeastern Worth County in south central Georgia...
* Until 545 PM EDT.
* At 438 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 6 miles southeast of Rochelle to near Tifton to near
Norman Park to 8 miles north of Ochlocknee, moving east at 55 mph.
HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to
mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
* Locations impacted include...
Tifton, Nashville, Moultrie, Adel, Ocilla, Fitzgerald, Lakeland,
Sparks, Enigma, Omega, Ray City, Norman Park, Lenox, Ty Ty,
Alapaha, Phillipsburg, Mystic, Unionville, Riverside and Schley.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for south central
and southwestern Georgia.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread
significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately
likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of
a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant
property damage.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for south central
and southwestern Georgia.
&&
LAT...LON 3104 8399 3108 8408 3185 8349 3185 8318
3181 8313 3182 8311 3178 8303 3178 8299
3166 8300 3161 8306 3155 8306 3148 8311
3146 8315 3144 8314 3140 8314 3133 8306
3128 8304 3119 8305 3118 8297 3102 8297
TIME...MOT...LOC 2038Z 260DEG 50KT 3188 8338 3150 8357 3126 8377 3109
8402
TORNADO...POSSIBLE
THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
$$
72-BUNKER
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Severe Weather Statement
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
432 PM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022
FLC039-063-GAC007-071-087-131-205-253-275-321-052045-
/O.CON.KTAE.SV.W.0072.000000T0000Z-220405T2045Z/
Jackson FL-Gadsden FL-Decatur GA-Grady GA-Mitchell GA-Baker GA-
Thomas GA-Seminole GA-Colquitt GA-Worth GA-
432 PM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM
EDT/345 PM CDT/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN JACKSON...NORTHERN GADSDEN...
DECATUR...GRADY...MITCHELL...SOUTH CENTRAL BAKER...NORTHWESTERN
THOMAS...SOUTHEASTERN SEMINOLE...WESTERN COLQUITT AND SOUTHERN WORTH
COUNTIES...
At 432 PM EDT/332 PM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a
line extending from near Baconton to 10 miles northeast of Bainbridge
to near Chattahoochee, moving east at 35 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include...
Quincy, Havana, Pelham, Bainbridge, Cairo, Camilla, Thomasville,
Moultrie, Baconton, Doerun, Ochlocknee, Whigham, Chattahoochee, West
Bainbridge, Riverside, Schley, Sneads, Gretna, Grand Ridge and
Funston.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT/600 PM CDT/ for
south central and southwestern Georgia. A Tornado Watch also remains
in effect until 700 PM EDT/600 PM CDT/ for Big Bend of and the
Panhandle of Florida.
Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly
from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the
basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
LAT...LON 3079 8401 3068 8416 3068 8430 3054 8439
3060 8489 3061 8524 3085 8482 3102 8460
3117 8448 3144 8407 3144 8367
TIME...MOT...LOC 2032Z 270DEG 32KT 3134 8412 3102 8444 3064 8491
TORNADO...POSSIBLE
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
$$
72-BUNKER
Severe Weather Statement
Tornado Warning
Severe Weather Statement
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
424 PM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022
GAC071-321-052045-
/O.CON.KTAE.TO.W.0035.000000T0000Z-220405T2045Z/
Colquitt GA-Worth GA-
424 PM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022
...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR
NORTHWESTERN COLQUITT AND SOUTHEASTERN WORTH COUNTIES...
At 424 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located over Doerun, or 13 miles northwest of Moultrie, moving
east at 55 mph.
HAZARD...Tornado.
SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.
IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage
to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is
likely.
This dangerous storm will be near...
Norman Park around 440 PM EDT.
Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include
Minton, Sigsbee, Pritchetts, Scooterville, Anderson City, Crosland,
Ticknor, Tempy, New Elm and Minnesota.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.
&&
LAT...LON 3126 8363 3126 8397 3136 8399 3153 8370
TIME...MOT...LOC 2024Z 253DEG 48KT 3133 8393
TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
$$
Haner
Tornado Watch
WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCHES 95/96/97
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE TALLAHASSEE FL
420 PM EDT TUE APR 5 2022
GAC007-017-019-027-071-075-087-095-131-155-173-177-185-201-205-
253-275-277-287-321-052300-
/O.CON.KTAE.TO.A.0096.000000T0000Z-220405T2300Z/
TORNADO WATCH 96 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 20 COUNTIES
IN SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA
BEN HILL BERRIEN BROOKS
COLQUITT COOK IRWIN
LANIER LOWNDES THOMAS
TIFT TURNER WORTH
IN SOUTHWEST GEORGIA
BAKER DECATUR DOUGHERTY
GRADY LEE MILLER
MITCHELL SEMINOLE
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABBA, ADEL, ALBANY, ALFORDS, ASHBURN,
ASHTON, AUSMAC, BABCOCK, BAINBRIDGE, BANNOCKBURN, BARNEYVILLE,
BEACHTON, BELLVIEW, BERRIEN CO A/P, BLUE SPRINGS, BOWENS MILL,
BOYKIN, BRANCHVILLE, BROOKS CO A/P, CAIRO, CAMILLA, CAPEL, CHULA,
COLQUITT, COOK CO A/P, COOKTOWN, COTTLE, COTTON, COURTHOUSE,
DAVIS PARK, DECATUR CO A/P, DILLON, DIXIE, DONALDSONVILLE A/P,
DONALSONVILLE, EAST ALBANY, ELMODEL WMA, ELPINO, EMPRESS,
ENTERPRISE, FAIRCHILD, FITZGERALD, FITZGERALD MUNICIPAL A/P,
FORRESTER, GAMMAGE, GORDY, GRADY CO A/P, GREGGS, GROOVERVILLE,
HANOVER, HARDING, HAWKINSTOWN, HOBBY, HOGGARD MILL, IRWINVILLE,
ISABELLA, IVEYS MILL, LACONTE, LAKELAND, LEESBURG, LITTLE HOPE,
LOCKETT CROSSING, LYNN, MASSEE, MAYHAW, METCALF, MILFORD,
MITCHELL CO A/P, MONCRIEF, MOULTRIE, MOULTRIE MUNICIPAL A/P,
NANKIN, NASHVILLE, NEWTON, OCILLA, PALMYRA, PASCO, PELHAM,
PINE PARK, PINE VALLEY, PRETORIA, QUEENSLAND, QUITMAN, RED ROCK,
RED STORE CROSSROADS, RIVERTURN, SEMINOLE STATE PARK, SMITHVILLE,
SOUTHWEST GA REGIONAL A/P, SPENCE AIRPORT, STEINHAM STORE,
SUNSWEET, SYLVESTER, SYLVESTER AIRPORT, TEETERVILLE, THOMASVILLE,
TIFTON, TURNER CITY, VALDOSTA, VALDOSTA REGIONAL AIRPORT, WALKER,
WATERLOO, WEBER, WEST BAINBRIDGE, WESTWOOD, AND WORTH.
$$
Flood Watch
Flood Watch
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
333 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022
ALZ065>069-FLZ007>019-026>029-108-112-114-115-118-127-128-
GAZ120>131-142>148-155>161-071200-
/O.CON.KTAE.FA.A.0002.000000T0000Z-220407T1200Z/
/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
Coffee-Dale-Henry-Geneva-Houston-North Walton-Central Walton-
Holmes-Washington-Jackson-Inland Bay-Calhoun-Inland Gulf-
Inland Franklin-Gadsden-Leon-Inland Jefferson-Madison-Liberty-
Inland Wakulla-Inland Taylor-Lafayette-South Walton-Coastal Bay-
Coastal Gulf-Coastal Franklin-Coastal Jefferson-Coastal Wakulla-
Coastal Taylor-Quitman-Clay-Randolph-Terrell-Dougherty-Lee-Worth-
Turner-Tift-Ben Hill-Irwin-Early-Miller-Baker-Mitchell-Colquitt-
Cook-Berrien-Seminole-Decatur-Grady-Thomas-Brooks-Lowndes-Lanier-
Including the cities of Battens Crossroads, Enterprise,
Enterprise Municipal A/P, Keyton, Asbury, Beamon,
Blackwell Field A/P, Browns Crossroads, Daleville, Dill, Ewell,
Fort Rucker, Mabson, Ozark, Blackwood, Headland,
Headland Municipal A/P, Abbeville, Abbeville Municipal A/P,
Lawrenceville, Screamer, Geneva, Geneva Municipal A/P, Fadette,
Hartford, Ganer, Hacoda, Logan Field Municipal A/P, Dothan,
Ashford, Cottonwood, Alpine Heights, Argyle, Center Ridge,
Cluster Springs, De Funiak Spring Airport, De Funiak Springs,
Glendale, Eucheeanna, Pleasant Ridge, Barker Store, Leonia,
New Hope, Bonifay, Holmes County Airport, Cobb Crossroads,
Crystal Lake, Poplar Head, Chipley, Chipley Municipal Airport,
Orange Hill, Five Points, Marianna, Simsville,
Richter Crossroads, Browntown, Graceville, Malone, Sneads,
Bennett, Econfina, Nixon, Youngstown, Abe Springs, Blountstown,
Clarksville, Durham, Frink, Marysville, Scotts Ferry,
Howard Creek, Dalkeith, Honeyville, Wewahitchka, Beverly,
Buck Siding, Fort Gadsden, Morgan Place, Littman, Quincy,
Quincy Airport, Santa Clara, Wetumpka, Chattahoochee,
Hardin Heights, Bradfordville, Capitola, Chaires,
Chaires Crossroads, Killearn Estates, Killearn Lakes,
Maclay State Gardens, Tallahassee, Alma, Capps, Casa Blanco,
Dills, Drifton, Festus, Jarrott, Monticello, Lovett, Cherry Lake,
Hanson, Hopewell, Madison, Pinetta, Sweetwater, Bethel,
Hilliardville, Wakulla Springs, Athena, Boyd, Bucell Junction,
Cabbage Grove, Carbur, Fenholloway, Perry, Midway, Buckville,
Cooks Hammock, Day, Mayo, Sandestin, Santa Rosa Beach,
Turquoise Beach, Bunker, Freeport, Portland, Port Washington,
Panama City, Callaway, Cairo, Lynn Haven, Southport, Vicksburg,
Magnolia Beach, Oak Grove, Odena, Port St. Joe, White City,
Beacon Hill, Overstreet, Saint Joe Beach, Apalachicola,
Apalachicola Airport, Bay City, Tilton, Creels, Hays Place,
High Bluff, Buckhorn, Medart, Panacea, Sopchoppy, Port Leon,
Saint Marks, Adams Beach, Blue Springs, Cedar Island,
Dekle Beach, Fish Creek, Howell Place, Crossroads, Georgetown,
Hatcher, Wire Bridge, Union, Bagby State Park, Days Crossroads,
Fort Gaines, Jones Crossing, Moores Crossroads, Pecan,
Ricks Place, Benevolence, Coles, Cuthbert, Peterson Hill,
Shivers Mill, Springvale, Springvale Station, Arlington,
Commissary Hill, Cordrays Mill, Dickey, Morgan, Williamsburg,
Edison, Clarks Mill, Dawson, Dawson Municipal A/P, Doverel,
Graves, Herod, Yeomans, Albany, East Albany, Lockett Crossing,
Pretoria, Southwest Ga Regional A/P, Turner City, Walker,
Forrester, Leesburg, Palmyra, Alfords, Gammage, Gordy, Isabella,
Red Rock, Sylvester, Sylvester Airport, Ashburn, Hobby, Worth,
Chula, Harding, Sunsweet, Tifton, Ashton, Bowens Mill,
Fitzgerald, Fitzgerald Municipal A/P, Queensland, Westwood,
Waterloo, Abba, Irwinville, Ocilla, Douglasville, Blakely,
Centerville, Cuba, Early Co A/P, Mayhaw, Babcock, Bellview,
Boykin, Colquitt, Cooktown, Elmodel Wma, Hawkinstown,
Hoggard Mill, Newton, Red Store Crossroads, Iveys Mill, Milford,
Branchville, Camilla, Mitchell Co A/P, Cotton, Pelham, Moultrie,
Moultrie Municipal A/P, Spence Airport, Adel, Cook Co A/P,
Greggs, Pine Valley, Barneyville, Laconte, Massee,
Berrien Co A/P, Cottle, Nashville, Weber, Bannockburn,
Davis Park, Donaldsonville A/P, Donalsonville, Little Hope,
Riverturn, Fairchild, Seminole State Park, Ausmac, Bainbridge,
Decatur Co A/P, Hanover, Lynn, Steinham Store, West Bainbridge,
Beachton, Capel, Elpino, Grady Co A/P, Moncrief, Pine Park,
Dillon, Metcalf, Pasco, Thomasville, Brooks Co A/P, Dixie,
Empress, Nankin, Quitman, Grooverville, Valdosta,
Valdosta Regional Airport, Courthouse, Lakeland, and Teeterville
333 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022 /233 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022/
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, the Florida panhandle and
big bend, and southwest and south central Georgia.
* WHEN...Through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected
across most of the area. However, localized amounts in excess
of 5 inches are likely in areas that experience multiple
rounds of thunderstorms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.
&&
$$
Commented
