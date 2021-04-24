Severe Thunderstorm Warning
GAC007-071-095-177-205-273-287-321-241430-
/O.NEW.KTAE.SV.W.0072.210424T1328Z-210424T1430Z/
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
928 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Dougherty County in southwestern Georgia...
Western Turner County in south central Georgia...
Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia...
Southern Lee County in southwestern Georgia...
Northeastern Baker County in southwestern Georgia...
Colquitt County in south central Georgia...
Southeastern Terrell County in southwestern Georgia...
Worth County in south central Georgia...
* Until 1030 AM EDT.
* At 928 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from Dawson to near Newton to 9 miles southeast of
Colquitt, moving east at 60 mph.
HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to
mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
* Locations impacted include...
Newton, Albany, Moultrie, Sylvester, Leesburg, Pelham, Putney,
Camilla, Ashburn, Norman Park, Baconton, Poulan, Doerun, East
Albany, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Turner City, Riverside, Worth,
Terrell and Schley.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 PM EDT for south central
and southwestern Georgia.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
LAT...LON 3106 8365 3108 8440 3162 8428 3162 8431
3179 8429 3180 8367
TIME...MOT...LOC 1328Z 272DEG 52KT 3178 8443 3132 8443 3109 8460
TORNADO...POSSIBLE
HAIL...<.75IN
WIND...70MPH
