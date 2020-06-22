Severe Thunderstorm Warning from MON 7:45 PM EDT until MON 8:15 PM EDT
Action Recommended
Take shelter in place or per instructions
Issued By
Tallahassee - FL, US, National Weather Service
Affected Area
Colquitt County
Description
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Central Colquitt County in south central Georgia... Until 815 PM EDT. At 744 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a severe thunderstorm capable of producing damaging winds in excess of 60 mph. This storm was located near Riverside, or near Moultrie, and moving northeast at 30 mph. Locations impacted include... Moultrie, Norman Park, Riverside, Schley, Funston, Ellenton, Cool Spring, Pineboro, Center Hill, Spence Airport, South Moultrie, Moultrie Municipal A/P, Crosland and Murphy. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Severe thunderstorms produce damaging winds, destructive hail, deadly lightning and very heavy rain. For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of your home or business. Heavy rains flood roads quickly so do not drive into areas where water covers the road.
