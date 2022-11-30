Severe Thunderstorm Warning
GAC019-027-071-075-131-173-185-205-275-301600-
/O.NEW.KTAE.SV.W.0303.221130T1431Z-221130T1600Z/
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
931 AM EST Wed Nov 30 2022
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Cook County in south central Georgia...
Southeastern Grady County in southwestern Georgia...
Southeastern Berrien County in south central Georgia...
Lanier County in south central Georgia...
Southeastern Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia...
Lowndes County in south central Georgia...
Thomas County in south central Georgia...
Brooks County in south central Georgia...
Colquitt County in south central Georgia...
* Until 1100 AM EST.
* At 931 AM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Riverside to near Coolidge to 8 miles southwest
of Whigham, moving east at 35 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Nashville, Moultrie, Adel, Thomasville, Lakeland, Valdosta, Lake
Park, Cairo, Quitman, Hahira, Sparks, Boston, Ray City, Ochlocknee,
Pavo, Coolidge, Riverside, I-75 At Exit 16, Moody Air Force Base
and Schley.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until noon EST for south central
and southwestern Georgia.
and southwestern Georgia.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until noon EST for south central
and southwestern Georgia.
&&
LAT...LON 3085 8301 3085 8309 3080 8310 3080 8313
3063 8314 3069 8438 3073 8438 3109 8410
3109 8400 3125 8401 3121 8305 3118 8305
3118 8297 3087 8297
TIME...MOT...LOC 1431Z 284DEG 32KT 3124 8386 3106 8394 3078 8439
TORNADO...POSSIBLE
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE...
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
$$
72-BUNKER
Special Weather Statement
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
927 AM EST Wed Nov 30 2022
GAZ127>131-146>148-161-301600-
Berrien GA-Tift GA-Lanier GA-Worth GA-Colquitt GA-Irwin GA-Cook GA-
Turner GA-Ben Hill GA-
927 AM EST Wed Nov 30 2022
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Cook, Irwin, Berrien,
Turner, Lanier, Colquitt, Tift, Ben Hill and Worth Counties through
1100 AM EST...
At 926 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 6 miles north of Ty Ty to 6 miles southwest of
Poulan to 7 miles northeast of Ochlocknee. Movement was south at 30
mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Tifton, Nashville, Moultrie, Adel, Lakeland, Ashburn, Ocilla,
Fitzgerald, Sylvester, Sparks, Enigma, Omega, Ray City, Norman Park,
Lenox, Poulan, Doerun, Ty Ty, Alapaha and Phillipsburg.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until noon EST for south central
Georgia.
&&
LAT...LON 3103 8346 3105 8354 3109 8358 3104 8358
3105 8400 3156 8398 3164 8400 3180 8378
3177 8300 3166 8300 3161 8306 3156 8306
3148 8311 3146 8315 3140 8314 3133 8306
3129 8304 3119 8305 3118 8297 3101 8297
TIME...MOT...LOC 1426Z 359DEG 27KT 3157 8362 3143 8385 3107 8399
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
$$
72-BUNKER
Commented
