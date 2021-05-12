Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Severe Thunderstorm Warning GAC019-027-071-075-155-173-185-277-121715- /O.NEW.KTAE.SV.W.0134.210512T1547Z-210512T1715Z/ BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Tallahassee FL 1147 AM EDT Wed May 12 2021 The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Cook County in south central Georgia... Irwin County in south central Georgia... Berrien County in south central Georgia... Lanier County in south central Georgia... Northwestern Lowndes County in south central Georgia... North central Brooks County in south central Georgia... Eastern Colquitt County in south central Georgia... Tift County in south central Georgia... * Until 115 PM EDT. * At 1147 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Sylvester to near Pavo, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Tifton, Nashville, Adel, Ocilla, Lakeland, Hahira, Sparks, Enigma, Omega, Ray City, Lenox, Ty Ty, Alapaha, Phillipsburg, Mystic, Unionville, Moody Air Force Base, Meigs, Berlin and Cecil. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. && LAT...LON 3095 8362 3125 8362 3133 8365 3143 8365 3144 8367 3148 8366 3149 8365 3160 8365 3159 8350 3162 8350 3165 8301 3161 8306 3149 8310 3146 8315 3140 8314 3128 8304 3119 8305 3118 8297 3098 8297 TIME...MOT...LOC 1547Z 229DEG 33KT 3153 8387 3101 8374 HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
