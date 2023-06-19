BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Tallahassee FL

911 AM EDT Mon Jun 19 2023

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southeastern Decatur County in southwestern Georgia...

Cook County in south central Georgia...

Grady County in southwestern Georgia...

Southwestern Berrien County in south central Georgia...

Southeastern Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia...

Thomas County in south central Georgia...

Brooks County in south central Georgia...

Colquitt County in south central Georgia...

Tift County in south central Georgia...

Southern Worth County in south central Georgia...

* Until 1015 AM EDT.

* At 911 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Riverside to 7 miles southwest of Thomasville

to 8 miles northeast of Havana, moving southeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Tifton, Moultrie, Adel, Thomasville, Cairo, Quitman, Sylvester,

Sparks, Boston, Omega, Norman Park, Lenox, Doerun, Ty Ty,

Ochlocknee, Pavo, Coolidge, Whigham, Phillipsburg and Unionville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

LAT...LON 3103 8347 3095 8343 3090 8344 3088 8338

3083 8339 3082 8345 3075 8348 3069 8343

3064 8344 3071 8473 3114 8403 3152 8397

3151 8339 3140 8337 3132 8344 3125 8335

3103 8329

TIME...MOT...LOC 1311Z 294DEG 39KT 3124 8382 3078 8408 3068 8429

HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED

MAX HAIL SIZE...

WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED

MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

$$

72-BUNKER

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Tallahassee FL

853 AM EDT Mon Jun 19 2023

FLC063-GAC027-071-087-131-205-253-275-191315-

/O.CON.KTAE.SV.W.0342.000000T0000Z-230619T1315Z/

Jackson FL-Decatur GA-Grady GA-Mitchell GA-Thomas GA-Brooks GA-

Seminole GA-Colquitt GA-

853 AM EDT Mon Jun 19 2023

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 AM

EDT/815 AM CDT/ FOR EASTERN JACKSON...SOUTHERN DECATUR...GRADY...

SOUTHEASTERN MITCHELL...THOMAS...WESTERN BROOKS...SOUTH CENTRAL

SEMINOLE AND COLQUITT COUNTIES...

At 853 AM EDT/753 AM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a

line extending from 8 miles southwest of Doerun to near Cairo to near

Whigham to 11 miles south of Bainbridge, moving east at 60 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Moultrie, Thomasville, Cairo, Quitman, Pelham, Camilla, Bainbridge,

Boston, Norman Park, Ochlocknee, Pavo, Coolidge, Whigham, Riverside,

Chattahoochee, Schley, Berlin, Funston, Attapulgus and Barwick.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

LAT...LON 3071 8483 3071 8486 3074 8492 3093 8448

3114 8434 3129 8428 3128 8360 3106 8363

3065 8353

TIME...MOT...LOC 1253Z 275DEG 50KT 3124 8403 3092 8422 3083 8439 3075

8463

HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED

MAX HAIL SIZE...

WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED

MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

$$

72-BUNKER

Special Weather Statement

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Tallahassee FL

857 AM EDT Mon Jun 19 2023

GAZ127>131-145>148-191415-

Berrien GA-Tift GA-Worth GA-Colquitt GA-Irwin GA-Mitchell GA-Cook GA-

Turner GA-Ben Hill GA-

857 AM EDT Mon Jun 19 2023

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Cook,

Irwin, northern Berrien, Turner, northeastern Mitchell, northern

Colquitt, Tift, Ben Hill and Worth Counties through 1015 AM EDT...

At 857 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Arabi to near Sylvester to near Doerun.

Movement was east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Tifton, Ashburn, Ocilla, Fitzgerald, Sylvester, Enigma, Omega, Norman

Park, Lenox, Poulan, Doerun, Ty Ty, Alapaha, Phillipsburg, Mystic,

Unionville, Worth, Terrell, Sycamore and Sumner.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

&&

LAT...LON 3166 8300 3161 8306 3155 8306 3148 8311

3146 8315 3140 8314 3133 8306 3126 8304

3127 8321 3129 8407 3146 8400 3146 8398

3148 8399 3181 8385 3180 8361 3185 8361

3185 8318 3181 8313 3182 8311 3178 8299

TIME...MOT...LOC 1257Z 254DEG 38KT 3182 8374 3156 8390 3130 8401

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

$$

72-BUNKER

Severe Weather Statement

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Tallahassee FL

853 AM EDT Mon Jun 19 2023

FLC063-GAC027-071-087-131-205-253-275-191315-

/O.CON.KTAE.SV.W.0342.000000T0000Z-230619T1315Z/

Jackson FL-Decatur GA-Grady GA-Mitchell GA-Thomas GA-Brooks GA-

Seminole GA-Colquitt GA-

853 AM EDT Mon Jun 19 2023

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 AM

EDT/815 AM CDT/ FOR EASTERN JACKSON...SOUTHERN DECATUR...GRADY...

SOUTHEASTERN MITCHELL...THOMAS...WESTERN BROOKS...SOUTH CENTRAL

SEMINOLE AND COLQUITT COUNTIES...

At 853 AM EDT/753 AM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a

line extending from 8 miles southwest of Doerun to near Cairo to near

Whigham to 11 miles south of Bainbridge, moving east at 60 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Moultrie, Thomasville, Cairo, Quitman, Pelham, Camilla, Bainbridge,

Boston, Norman Park, Ochlocknee, Pavo, Coolidge, Whigham, Riverside,

Chattahoochee, Schley, Berlin, Funston, Attapulgus and Barwick.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

LAT...LON 3071 8483 3071 8486 3074 8492 3093 8448

3114 8434 3129 8428 3128 8360 3106 8363

3065 8353

TIME...MOT...LOC 1253Z 275DEG 50KT 3124 8403 3092 8422 3083 8439 3075

8463

HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED

MAX HAIL SIZE...

WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED

MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

$$

72-BUNKER

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you