BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
911 AM EDT Mon Jun 19 2023
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southeastern Decatur County in southwestern Georgia...
Cook County in south central Georgia...
Grady County in southwestern Georgia...
Southwestern Berrien County in south central Georgia...
Southeastern Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia...
Thomas County in south central Georgia...
Brooks County in south central Georgia...
Colquitt County in south central Georgia...
Tift County in south central Georgia...
Southern Worth County in south central Georgia...
* Until 1015 AM EDT.
* At 911 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Riverside to 7 miles southwest of Thomasville
to 8 miles northeast of Havana, moving southeast at 45 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Tifton, Moultrie, Adel, Thomasville, Cairo, Quitman, Sylvester,
Sparks, Boston, Omega, Norman Park, Lenox, Doerun, Ty Ty,
Ochlocknee, Pavo, Coolidge, Whigham, Phillipsburg and Unionville.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
LAT...LON 3103 8347 3095 8343 3090 8344 3088 8338
3083 8339 3082 8345 3075 8348 3069 8343
3064 8344 3071 8473 3114 8403 3152 8397
3151 8339 3140 8337 3132 8344 3125 8335
3103 8329
TIME...MOT...LOC 1311Z 294DEG 39KT 3124 8382 3078 8408 3068 8429
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE...
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
$$
72-BUNKER
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Severe Weather Statement
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
853 AM EDT Mon Jun 19 2023
FLC063-GAC027-071-087-131-205-253-275-191315-
/O.CON.KTAE.SV.W.0342.000000T0000Z-230619T1315Z/
Jackson FL-Decatur GA-Grady GA-Mitchell GA-Thomas GA-Brooks GA-
Seminole GA-Colquitt GA-
853 AM EDT Mon Jun 19 2023
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 AM
EDT/815 AM CDT/ FOR EASTERN JACKSON...SOUTHERN DECATUR...GRADY...
SOUTHEASTERN MITCHELL...THOMAS...WESTERN BROOKS...SOUTH CENTRAL
SEMINOLE AND COLQUITT COUNTIES...
At 853 AM EDT/753 AM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a
line extending from 8 miles southwest of Doerun to near Cairo to near
Whigham to 11 miles south of Bainbridge, moving east at 60 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include...
Moultrie, Thomasville, Cairo, Quitman, Pelham, Camilla, Bainbridge,
Boston, Norman Park, Ochlocknee, Pavo, Coolidge, Whigham, Riverside,
Chattahoochee, Schley, Berlin, Funston, Attapulgus and Barwick.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
LAT...LON 3071 8483 3071 8486 3074 8492 3093 8448
3114 8434 3129 8428 3128 8360 3106 8363
3065 8353
TIME...MOT...LOC 1253Z 275DEG 50KT 3124 8403 3092 8422 3083 8439 3075
8463
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE...
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
$$
72-BUNKER
Special Weather Statement
Special Weather Statement
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
857 AM EDT Mon Jun 19 2023
GAZ127>131-145>148-191415-
Berrien GA-Tift GA-Worth GA-Colquitt GA-Irwin GA-Mitchell GA-Cook GA-
Turner GA-Ben Hill GA-
857 AM EDT Mon Jun 19 2023
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Cook,
Irwin, northern Berrien, Turner, northeastern Mitchell, northern
Colquitt, Tift, Ben Hill and Worth Counties through 1015 AM EDT...
At 857 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from Arabi to near Sylvester to near Doerun.
Movement was east at 45 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Tifton, Ashburn, Ocilla, Fitzgerald, Sylvester, Enigma, Omega, Norman
Park, Lenox, Poulan, Doerun, Ty Ty, Alapaha, Phillipsburg, Mystic,
Unionville, Worth, Terrell, Sycamore and Sumner.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
&&
LAT...LON 3166 8300 3161 8306 3155 8306 3148 8311
3146 8315 3140 8314 3133 8306 3126 8304
3127 8321 3129 8407 3146 8400 3146 8398
3148 8399 3181 8385 3180 8361 3185 8361
3185 8318 3181 8313 3182 8311 3178 8299
TIME...MOT...LOC 1257Z 254DEG 38KT 3182 8374 3156 8390 3130 8401
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
$$
72-BUNKER
