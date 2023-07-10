Severe Thunderstorm Warning

GAC071-205-277-321-101515-

/O.NEW.KTAE.SV.W.0418.230710T1434Z-230710T1515Z/

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Tallahassee FL

1034 AM EDT Mon Jul 10 2023

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northeastern Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia...

Northern Colquitt County in south central Georgia...

Southwestern Tift County in south central Georgia...

Southern Worth County in south central Georgia...

* Until 1115 AM EDT.

* At 1033 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Doerun, or

11 miles southeast of Putney, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Tifton, Moultrie, Omega, Norman Park, Baconton, Doerun, Unionville,

Phillipsburg, Schley, Funston, Sale City, Ellenton, Bridgeboro,

Minton, Flint, Scooterville, Anderson City, Parkerville, Lester and

Sigsbee.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service

office in Tallahassee.

&&

LAT...LON 3145 8349 3114 8359 3127 8424 3141 8417

3142 8415 3144 8414

TIME...MOT...LOC 1433Z 281DEG 35KT 3133 8401

HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED

MAX HAIL SIZE...

WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED

MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

$$

42-DVD

Special Weather Statement

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Tallahassee FL

1011 AM EDT Mon Jul 10 2023

GAZ127-144>146-101500-

Worth GA-Colquitt GA-Baker GA-Mitchell GA-

1011 AM EDT Mon Jul 10 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Mitchell, Baker,

western Colquitt and southwestern Worth Counties through 1100 AM

EDT...

At 1011 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Newton, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Newton, Camilla, Pelham, Moultrie, Baconton, Doerun, Riverside,

Schley, Funston, Sale City, Bridgeboro, Minton, Flint, Anderson City,

Tempy, Parkerville, Cotton, Lester, Sigsbee and Pritchetts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&

LAT...LON 3145 8377 3109 8379 3118 8454 3145 8445

3144 8444 3144 8400 3146 8400

TIME...MOT...LOC 1411Z 273DEG 33KT 3134 8428

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

$$

42-DVD

