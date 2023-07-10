Severe Thunderstorm Warning
GAC071-205-277-321-101515-
/O.NEW.KTAE.SV.W.0418.230710T1434Z-230710T1515Z/
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
1034 AM EDT Mon Jul 10 2023
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northeastern Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia...
Northern Colquitt County in south central Georgia...
Southwestern Tift County in south central Georgia...
Southern Worth County in south central Georgia...
* Until 1115 AM EDT.
* At 1033 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Doerun, or
11 miles southeast of Putney, moving east at 40 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Tifton, Moultrie, Omega, Norman Park, Baconton, Doerun, Unionville,
Phillipsburg, Schley, Funston, Sale City, Ellenton, Bridgeboro,
Minton, Flint, Scooterville, Anderson City, Parkerville, Lester and
Sigsbee.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service
office in Tallahassee.
&&
LAT...LON 3145 8349 3114 8359 3127 8424 3141 8417
3142 8415 3144 8414
TIME...MOT...LOC 1433Z 281DEG 35KT 3133 8401
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE...
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
$$
42-DVD
Special Weather Statement
Special Weather Statement
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
1011 AM EDT Mon Jul 10 2023
GAZ127-144>146-101500-
Worth GA-Colquitt GA-Baker GA-Mitchell GA-
1011 AM EDT Mon Jul 10 2023
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Mitchell, Baker,
western Colquitt and southwestern Worth Counties through 1100 AM
EDT...
At 1011 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Newton, moving east at 40 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Newton, Camilla, Pelham, Moultrie, Baconton, Doerun, Riverside,
Schley, Funston, Sale City, Bridgeboro, Minton, Flint, Anderson City,
Tempy, Parkerville, Cotton, Lester, Sigsbee and Pritchetts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
LAT...LON 3145 8377 3109 8379 3118 8454 3145 8445
3144 8444 3144 8400 3146 8400
TIME...MOT...LOC 1411Z 273DEG 33KT 3134 8428
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
$$
42-DVD
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.