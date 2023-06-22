BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
1037 PM EDT Thu Jun 22 2023
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
East central Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia...
Colquitt County in south central Georgia...
Southwestern Tift County in south central Georgia...
Southern Worth County in south central Georgia...
* Until 1145 PM EDT.
* At 1037 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Doerun, or
11 miles east of Camilla, moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Tifton, Moultrie, Omega, Norman Park, Doerun, Ty Ty, Unionville,
Phillipsburg, Riverside, Schley, Funston, Sale City, Ellenton,
Bridgeboro, Minton, Eldorado, Scooterville, Anderson City, Cotton
and South Moultrie.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service
office in Tallahassee.
&&
LAT...LON 3152 8348 3133 8348 3132 8351 3120 8351
3118 8354 3111 8356 3115 8408 3138 8407
TIME...MOT...LOC 0237Z 270DEG 25KT 3124 8399
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE...
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
$$
42-DVD
Flood Watch
Flood Watch
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
252 PM CDT Thu Jun 22 2023
ALZ068-069-FLZ007>019-026>029-034-112-114-115-118-127-128-134-
GAZ125>131-142>148-155>161-231000-
/O.CON.KTAE.FA.A.0007.000000T0000Z-230624T0000Z/
/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
Geneva-Houston-North Walton-Central Walton-Holmes-Washington-Jackson-
Inland Bay-Calhoun-Inland Gulf-Inland Franklin-Gadsden-Leon-Inland
Jefferson-Madison-Liberty-Inland Wakulla-Inland Taylor-Lafayette-
Inland Dixie-Coastal Bay-Coastal Gulf-Coastal Franklin-Coastal
Jefferson-Coastal Wakulla-Coastal Taylor-Coastal Dixie-Dougherty-Lee-
Worth-Turner-Tift-Ben Hill-Irwin-Early-Miller-Baker-Mitchell-
Colquitt-Cook-Berrien-Seminole-Decatur-Grady-Thomas-Brooks-Lowndes-
Lanier-
Including the cities of Hobby, Cairo, Dills, Pine Valley, Boykin,
Richter Crossroads, Centerville, Adel, Casa Blanco, Hanover, Odena,
Buckhorn, Weber, Hanson, Killearn Estates, Marysville, Fairchild,
Irwinville, De Funiak Spring Airport, Hoggard Mill, Seminole State
Park, Mitchell Co A/P, Laconte, Nashville, Sylvester Airport,
Ocilla, Barker Store, Mayo, East Albany, Chaires Crossroads,
Grooverville, Mayhaw, Killearn Lakes, Bennett, Browntown, Cottle,
Hardin Heights, Shired Island, Enterprise, New Hope, Dixie, Leonia,
Bradfordville, Camilla, Donaldsonville A/P, Southwest Ga Regional
A/P, Carbur, White City, Forrester, Alma, Five Points, Orange Hill,
Quincy, Fort Gadsden, Tallahassee, Midway, Milford, Old Town, Nixon,
Moultrie Municipal A/P, Abba, Pelham, Honeyville, Frink, Santa
Clara, Lynn, Capps, Eucheeanna, Adams Beach, West Bainbridge,
Fitzgerald, Capel, Cross City Airport, Chula, Econfina, Bay City,
Bowens Mill, Hawkinstown, Newton, Early Co A/P, Overstreet, Panacea,
Beacon Hill, Youngstown, Grady Co A/P, Buckville, Durham, Boyd,
Littman, Fitzgerald Municipal A/P, Gordy, Iveys Mill, Magnolia
Beach, Hays Place, High Bluff, Valdosta, Alpine Heights, Poplar
Head, Pinetta, Worth, Capitola, Creels, Albany, Decatur Co A/P,
Dalkeith, Cuba, Fadette, Bethel, Pasco, Lockett Crossing, Tifton,
Lynn Haven, Perry, Clarksville, Cabbage Grove, Yellow Jacket, Pine
Park, Courthouse, Blountstown, Ganer, Dothan, Hilliardville, Berrien
Co A/P, Greggs, Valdosta Regional Airport, De Funiak Springs,
Dillon, Alfords, Bellview, Wetumpka, Blue Springs, Saint Joe Beach,
Simsville, Saint Marks, Branchville, Oak Grove, Chaires,
Barneyville, Bannockburn, Morgan Place, Walker, Fish Creek, Ashford,
Wakulla Springs, Empress, Tilton, Cherry Lake, Sweetwater, Elmodel
Wma, Cobb Crossroads, Wewahitchka, Bainbridge, Cotton, Riverturn,
Cluster Springs, Teeterville, Cooks Hammock, Massee, Hartford,
Monticello, Davis Park, Glendale, Lovett, Medart, Abe Springs,
Colquitt, Fenholloway, Nankin, Hacoda, Babcock, Cook Co A/P, Spence
Airport, Palmyra, Isabella, Logan Field Municipal A/P, Crystal Lake,
Beachton, Leesburg, Buck Siding, Queensland, Waterloo, Lakeland,
Cedar Island, Festus, Panama City, Ausmac, Vicksburg, Callaway,
Chipley Municipal Airport, Thomasville, Westwood, Steinham Store,
Dekle Beach, Cross City, Chipley, Jonesboro, Metcalf, Quitman, Day,
Ashburn, Horseshoe Beach, Geneva Municipal A/P, Port Leon, Jarrott,
Bucell Junction, Red Store Crossroads, Southport, Scotts Ferry,
Marianna, Moncrief, Hines, Athena, Ashton, Hopewell, Cooktown,
Douglasville, Beverly, Moultrie, Brooks Co A/P, Madison, Graceville,
Quincy Airport, Apalachicola Airport, Elpino, Center Ridge, Harding,
Pleasant Ridge, Pretoria, Sylvester, Chattahoochee, Maclay State
Gardens, Bonifay, Howell Place, Sneads, Sopchoppy, Cottonwood,
Gammage, Sunsweet, Apalachicola, Geneva, Little Hope, Malone, Jena,
Argyle, Howard Creek, Donalsonville, Drifton, Red Rock, Holmes
County Airport, Blakely, Turner City, Port St. Joe, and Suwannee
252 PM CDT Thu Jun 22 2023 /352 PM EDT Thu Jun 22 2023/
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Florida and Georgia,
including the following areas, in southeast Alabama, Geneva and
Houston. In Florida, Calhoun, Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Coastal
Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal
Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden, Holmes, Inland Bay, Inland
Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf, Inland Jefferson, Inland
Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Jackson, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty,
Madison, North Walton and Washington. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill,
Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady,
Irwin, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Thomas,
Tift, Turner and Worth.
* WHEN...Through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain has occurred over much of the watch area during
the past week. Additional heavy rainfall is expected. The
watch area is forecast to receive 1 to 2 inches of additional
rainfall from mid-day Thursday through Friday, but local
amounts in excess of 5 inches remain possible. With saturated
grounds, it will take less additional rainfall to cause
flooding than usual.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
&&
$$
Haner
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.