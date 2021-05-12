Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Tallahassee FL 1140 AM EDT Wed May 12 2021 GAC027-071-095-275-321-121615- /O.CON.KTAE.SV.W.0133.000000T0000Z-210512T1615Z/ Dougherty GA-Thomas GA-Brooks GA-Colquitt GA-Worth GA- 1140 AM EDT Wed May 12 2021 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN DOUGHERTY...NORTHEASTERN THOMAS...NORTHWESTERN BROOKS...COLQUITT AND WORTH COUNTIES... At 1140 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Marine Corps Logistics Base to Coolidge, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Sylvester, Moultrie, Norman Park, Poulan, Doerun, Pavo, Coolidge, Riverside, Schley, Berlin, Funston, Sumner, Bridgeboro, Minton, Scooterville, Sylvester Airport, Anderson City, Enon, Tempy and Parkerville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. && LAT...LON 3160 8370 3159 8367 3157 8366 3157 8365 3149 8365 3148 8367 3143 8367 3143 8365 3133 8365 3133 8362 3096 8358 3089 8402 3108 8403 3109 8400 3111 8401 3111 8400 3144 8400 3144 8404 3153 8404 3162 8371 TIME...MOT...LOC 1540Z 270DEG 35KT 3149 8397 3100 8388 HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.