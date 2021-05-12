Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Severe Weather Statement
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
1140 AM EDT Wed May 12 2021

GAC027-071-095-275-321-121615-
/O.CON.KTAE.SV.W.0133.000000T0000Z-210512T1615Z/
Dougherty GA-Thomas GA-Brooks GA-Colquitt GA-Worth GA-
1140 AM EDT Wed May 12 2021

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EDT
FOR SOUTHEASTERN DOUGHERTY...NORTHEASTERN THOMAS...NORTHWESTERN
BROOKS...COLQUITT AND WORTH COUNTIES...

At 1140 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 6 miles southeast of Marine Corps Logistics Base to
Coolidge, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Sylvester, Moultrie, Norman Park, Poulan, Doerun, Pavo, Coolidge,
Riverside, Schley, Berlin, Funston, Sumner, Bridgeboro, Minton,
Scooterville, Sylvester Airport, Anderson City, Enon, Tempy and
Parkerville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.
They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in
Tallahassee.

&&

LAT...LON 3160 8370 3159 8367 3157 8366 3157 8365
      3149 8365 3148 8367 3143 8367 3143 8365
      3133 8365 3133 8362 3096 8358 3089 8402
      3108 8403 3109 8400 3111 8401 3111 8400
      3144 8400 3144 8404 3153 8404 3162 8371
TIME...MOT...LOC 1540Z 270DEG 35KT 3149 8397 3100 8388

HAIL...<.75IN
WIND...60MPH

