Severe Thunderstorm Warning GAC071-131-205-275-277-321-121845- /O.NEW.KTAE.SV.W.0069.230312T1810Z-230312T1845Z/ BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Tallahassee FL 210 PM EDT Sun Mar 12 2023 The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Grady County in southwestern Georgia... Southeastern Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia... Northwestern Thomas County in south central Georgia... Colquitt County in south central Georgia... Southwestern Tift County in south central Georgia... Southern Worth County in south central Georgia... * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 209 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Doerun to 10 miles west of Riverside to near Pelham, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Moultrie, Pelham, Camilla, Omega, Norman Park, Doerun, Ochlocknee, Coolidge, Riverside, Schley, Funston, Sale City, Bridgeboro, Minton, Scooterville, Anderson City, Tempy, Parkerville, Cotton and South Moultrie. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for south central and southwestern Georgia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for south central and southwestern Georgia. && LAT...LON 3145 8355 3113 8368 3092 8391 3104 8435 3128 8407 3147 8398 TIME...MOT...LOC 1809Z 292DEG 25KT 3138 8393 3123 8397 3106 8419 TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH $$ 33
