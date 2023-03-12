Severe Thunderstorm Warning
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
210 PM EDT Sun Mar 12 2023

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Northeastern Grady County in southwestern Georgia...
  Southeastern Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia...
  Northwestern Thomas County in south central Georgia...
  Colquitt County in south central Georgia...
  Southwestern Tift County in south central Georgia...
  Southern Worth County in south central Georgia...

* Until 245 PM EDT.

* At 209 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
  extending from near Doerun to 10 miles west of Riverside to near
  Pelham, moving southeast at 30 mph.

  HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
  Moultrie, Pelham, Camilla, Omega, Norman Park, Doerun, Ochlocknee,
  Coolidge, Riverside, Schley, Funston, Sale City, Bridgeboro,
  Minton, Scooterville, Anderson City, Tempy, Parkerville, Cotton and
  South Moultrie.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for south central
and southwestern Georgia.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for south central
and southwestern Georgia.

LAT...LON 3145 8355 3113 8368 3092 8391 3104 8435
      3128 8407 3147 8398
TIME...MOT...LOC 1809Z 292DEG 25KT 3138 8393 3123 8397 3106 8419

TORNADO...POSSIBLE
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

